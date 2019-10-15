Abrar:

1- US Defence Secretary: Turkey Seems to Be Committing War Crime in Syria

2- Iran among Topics of Discussion between Putin, Saudi Officials

3- Rouhani: We Crossed Storm of Sanctions

4- UK Envoy to Tehran Welcomes Technical Talks on Arak Reactor

Ebtekar:

1- Rouhani Says Ready to Sacrifice Himself for Iran’s Interests

2- Saudis’ Red Carpet under Putin’s Feet

3- Trump: Big Sanctions Coming against Turkey

Etemad:

1- Saudis’ Tactic of Approaching Russia

2- Kurds Turning to Assad Government: Syrian Army Stationed in North after Years

Ettela’at:

1- Thousands of Iraqi Military Deployed in Syria Borders to Counter Possible ISIS Infiltration

2- Rouhani: We’ve Overcome Very Difficult Situation

3- Assad Army Comes to Defence of Kurdish-Majority Areas

4- Intelligence Minister: Members of Two Terrorist Cells Arrested in Arba’een March

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Turkey Border Under Syria’s Control after Major Deal between Kurds, Assad

2- End of Yemen War to Untie Knot of Iran-Saudi Ties: Rouhani

3- Relative Stability in Iran’s Economy

Kayhan:

1- IRGC Intelligence Deals Heavy Blow to French, Israeli Spy Services

2- Kurds Ally with Damascus: Syrian Army Advancing to Turkey Border

3- Kurds Welcome Syrian Army

Mardom Salari:

1- Turkey Must End Process It Has Begun: Rouhani

2- Damascus, Ankara May Clash with Each other: Syrian Army Deployed in Kurdish Areas

3- Message of Modernizing Khondab Research Reactor