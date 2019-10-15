IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, and picked headlines from 7 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- US Defence Secretary: Turkey Seems to Be Committing War Crime in Syria
2- Iran among Topics of Discussion between Putin, Saudi Officials
3- Rouhani: We Crossed Storm of Sanctions
4- UK Envoy to Tehran Welcomes Technical Talks on Arak Reactor
Ebtekar:
1- Rouhani Says Ready to Sacrifice Himself for Iran’s Interests
2- Saudis’ Red Carpet under Putin’s Feet
3- Trump: Big Sanctions Coming against Turkey
Etemad:
1- Saudis’ Tactic of Approaching Russia
2- Kurds Turning to Assad Government: Syrian Army Stationed in North after Years
Ettela’at:
1- Thousands of Iraqi Military Deployed in Syria Borders to Counter Possible ISIS Infiltration
2- Rouhani: We’ve Overcome Very Difficult Situation
3- Assad Army Comes to Defence of Kurdish-Majority Areas
4- Intelligence Minister: Members of Two Terrorist Cells Arrested in Arba’een March
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Turkey Border Under Syria’s Control after Major Deal between Kurds, Assad
2- End of Yemen War to Untie Knot of Iran-Saudi Ties: Rouhani
3- Relative Stability in Iran’s Economy
Kayhan:
1- IRGC Intelligence Deals Heavy Blow to French, Israeli Spy Services
2- Kurds Ally with Damascus: Syrian Army Advancing to Turkey Border
3- Kurds Welcome Syrian Army
Mardom Salari:
1- Turkey Must End Process It Has Begun: Rouhani
2- Damascus, Ankara May Clash with Each other: Syrian Army Deployed in Kurdish Areas
3- Message of Modernizing Khondab Research Reactor