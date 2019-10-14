IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, October 14, 2019, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Arman-e Melli:
1- Voice of Peace in Tehran: Reasons for Imran Khan’s Tehran Visit
2- Iran Leader: Right End of Yemen War to Have Positive Impacts on Region
3- Imran Khan: We Don’t Want a New War Break Out in Region
Etemad:
1- Dialogue, Cooperation Only Way to Achieve Stability, Security: Rouhani
2- Kurds New Victims of ‘Fight against Terrorism’
* SDF Commander Urges US to Be Clear about Their Fate
Ettela’at:
1- Trump: US Invasion of Iraq Made Mideast Insecure
2- Rouhani: The Country that Creates Insecurity in Region Will Receive Response
Iran:
1- Iran’s Response to Imran Khan
2- We Won’t Back Off against US: Iran Leader
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Tehran’s Positive Reaction to Pakistani PM’s Mediation Effort
2- Hundreds of ISIS Prisoners Flee Prison in Northern Syria amid Turkish Incursion
3- $40 Billion Increase in Iran’s Gas Reserves after Discovery of Eram Field
Kayhan:
1- Syrian Army Ready to Enter Minbaj with Heavy Military Equipment
2- Iran Leader: US Enmity Has Increased IRGC’s Dignity
3- Initiator of War to Regret Attacking Iran: Leader
4- Kurdish Militia Commander: US Left Us to Be Butchered
5- 26 Killed, 18 Missing after Typhoon in Japan
Sazandegi:
1- War Crime in Levant: Erdogan’s Policies in Northern Syria Part of Bloody Tragedy
* Erdogan Accused of Genocide as Turkey Poised to Take Kurds’ Strategic Cities
Shargh:
1- Fate of Palermo Convention in Rouhani’s Hands: Will Rouhani Bring It into Force?
2- Imran Khan: We Don’t Want to See Another Conflict in Region
3- Three Main Culprits behind Attack on Iran Oil Tanker
4- Red Carpet for Tsar: Russia, Saudi Arabia Expanding Ties in Absence of US