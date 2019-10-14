Arman-e Melli:

1- Voice of Peace in Tehran: Reasons for Imran Khan’s Tehran Visit

2- Iran Leader: Right End of Yemen War to Have Positive Impacts on Region

3- Imran Khan: We Don’t Want a New War Break Out in Region

Etemad:

1- Dialogue, Cooperation Only Way to Achieve Stability, Security: Rouhani

2- Kurds New Victims of ‘Fight against Terrorism’

* SDF Commander Urges US to Be Clear about Their Fate

Ettela’at:

1- Trump: US Invasion of Iraq Made Mideast Insecure

2- Rouhani: The Country that Creates Insecurity in Region Will Receive Response

Iran:

1- Iran’s Response to Imran Khan

2- We Won’t Back Off against US: Iran Leader

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Tehran’s Positive Reaction to Pakistani PM’s Mediation Effort

2- Hundreds of ISIS Prisoners Flee Prison in Northern Syria amid Turkish Incursion

3- $40 Billion Increase in Iran’s Gas Reserves after Discovery of Eram Field

Kayhan:

1- Syrian Army Ready to Enter Minbaj with Heavy Military Equipment

2- Iran Leader: US Enmity Has Increased IRGC’s Dignity

3- Initiator of War to Regret Attacking Iran: Leader

4- Kurdish Militia Commander: US Left Us to Be Butchered

5- 26 Killed, 18 Missing after Typhoon in Japan

Sazandegi:

1- War Crime in Levant: Erdogan’s Policies in Northern Syria Part of Bloody Tragedy

* Erdogan Accused of Genocide as Turkey Poised to Take Kurds’ Strategic Cities

Shargh:

1- Fate of Palermo Convention in Rouhani’s Hands: Will Rouhani Bring It into Force?

2- Imran Khan: We Don’t Want to See Another Conflict in Region

3- Three Main Culprits behind Attack on Iran Oil Tanker

4- Red Carpet for Tsar: Russia, Saudi Arabia Expanding Ties in Absence of US