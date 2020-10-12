A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 12

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, October 12, 2020, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Kim Apologizes to Nation for Economic Problems

2- What Did Chinese FM Ask Zarif after Meeting Him?

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Horrific Facts about 250-Fold Jump of Coronavirus

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- COVID-19 against Populist Twins: John and Trump Suffering from Political Reputation Crisis

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Dictator Apologizes!

* What Signals Did Kim Give to US in 75th Anniversary of Party Foundation?

2- Rouhani: All Authorities Must Remove Obstacles to Promotion of Trade with Neighbours

3- Rouhani Closer to Coronavirus!

* Two Vice-Presidents Infected with COVID-19

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Taliban Prays for Trump’s Victory

2- Kim’s Unprecedented Apology to North Korean People

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Spreading Faster

* Health Minister: We’re in Very Difficult Situation

2- China Calls for Multilateral Regional Talks within JCPOA Framework

3- Kharrazi: Trump’s Insults Make Iranian Nation More United

Iran Newspaper:

1- Corona and Ignoring the Protocols

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- On First Day of Fining Those Not Wearing Mask, Our Reporter Was Not Fined Despite Not Wearing Any Face Mask

Javan Newspaper:

1- Korea’s New Missile Made Biden Ready for Negotiation

2- Democrats Prepared Grounds for Trump Sanctions

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Closer to You than What You May Think

2- Health Minister Promises Good News on Iranian Vaccine for Coronavirus

3- US Council of Foreign Relations Say Danger of Civil War ‘Very Serious’

4- US Sanctions, Europeans Support US, But Reformists Distort Reality!

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- One Die of Coronavirus Every Six Minutes

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- JCPOA Focus of Disputes in US Presidential Elections

2- Police to Identify Citizens’ Faces, Fine Them for Not Wearing Mask

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- 30,000 Kids under 14 Get Married in One Year

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Are Conservatives Trying to Turn Iran’s Government System into Premiership?