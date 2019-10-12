IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, October 12, 2019, and picked headlines from 7 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Trump: Countries Like Iran Responsible for Protecting Mideast
2- IRGC Chief: Anti-Iran Options on US’ Table Weakened
3- Pakistani Prime Minister Due in Tehran Today
4- Iran’s Reduction of Its Nuclear Commitments Disrupted West’s Plans to Stop Iran
Arman-e Melli:
1- Missile Attack on Iranian Oil Tanker, a Plot against Peace
* Iranian Tanker Attacked 60 Miles from Jeddah
2- Secrets behind Attack on Iranian Tanker [Editorial]
Ebtekar:
1- Iran Vice-President: FIFA Helped Women’s Presence, but Gov’t Did Main Job
2- IRGC Chief: We’ll Expand Geography of Resistance
3- Dangerous Adventure in Red Sea: A Report on Speculations Regarding Attack on Iran Oil Tanker
4- Drums of War in Middle East: A Report on Latest Developments of Turkish Incursion
etemad:
1- Concerns about New Humanitarian Disaster in Northern Syria
2- Has Palermo Convention Been Officially Rejected in Iran?
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Turkey-US Deal on Invading Syria Revealed
2- Energy Minister: Iran to Use Nanotechnology to Supply High-Quality Water
3- Iran Hopes New EU Foreign Policy Chief Would Counter US’ Unilateralism
4- Domestic, International Reactions to Blasts in Iranian Tanker in Red Sea
Kayhan:
1- Ankara: We Killed 342 Kurds in Northern Syria
2- Trump: Erdogan Has Not Yet Crossed Our Red Line
3- American Think Tank: Don’t Expect Regime Change in Iran; Its Power Increasing
Mardom Salari:
1- Suspicious Move against Iranian Oil Tanker: SABITI Targeted Near Jeddah
2- Bloody Clash in Kurdish-Majority Areas of Syria
* Turkish Army Hardly Advancing