Abrar:

1- Trump: Countries Like Iran Responsible for Protecting Mideast

2- IRGC Chief: Anti-Iran Options on US’ Table Weakened

3- Pakistani Prime Minister Due in Tehran Today

4- Iran’s Reduction of Its Nuclear Commitments Disrupted West’s Plans to Stop Iran

Arman-e Melli:

1- Missile Attack on Iranian Oil Tanker, a Plot against Peace

* Iranian Tanker Attacked 60 Miles from Jeddah

2- Secrets behind Attack on Iranian Tanker [Editorial]

Ebtekar:

1- Iran Vice-President: FIFA Helped Women’s Presence, but Gov’t Did Main Job

2- IRGC Chief: We’ll Expand Geography of Resistance

3- Dangerous Adventure in Red Sea: A Report on Speculations Regarding Attack on Iran Oil Tanker

4- Drums of War in Middle East: A Report on Latest Developments of Turkish Incursion

etemad:

1- Concerns about New Humanitarian Disaster in Northern Syria

2- Has Palermo Convention Been Officially Rejected in Iran?

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Turkey-US Deal on Invading Syria Revealed

2- Energy Minister: Iran to Use Nanotechnology to Supply High-Quality Water

3- Iran Hopes New EU Foreign Policy Chief Would Counter US’ Unilateralism

4- Domestic, International Reactions to Blasts in Iranian Tanker in Red Sea

Kayhan:

1- Ankara: We Killed 342 Kurds in Northern Syria

2- Trump: Erdogan Has Not Yet Crossed Our Red Line

3- American Think Tank: Don’t Expect Regime Change in Iran; Its Power Increasing

Mardom Salari:

1- Suspicious Move against Iranian Oil Tanker: SABITI Targeted Near Jeddah

2- Bloody Clash in Kurdish-Majority Areas of Syria

* Turkish Army Hardly Advancing