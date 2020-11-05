A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 5

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, November 5, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Mystery of US Election 2020

2- Iran Leader Pardons, Commutes Sentences of Dozens of Convicts

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Trump Won’t Accept the Results!

2- Oxygen Shortage amid COVID-19 Crisis

3- Trump and Biden: Short-Term and Long-Term Impacts

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Quite Fierce Competition in US Elections Despite Polls

2- Rouhani: Individuals Don’t Matter; It’s America’s Manner that Matters

3- Disgrace for American Poll Centres

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We’ve Made Our Economic Plans Assuming US Won’t Return to Right Path

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Breath-taking Competition in Key States

Iran Newspaper:

1- Respect Instead of Sanctions

* Rouhani: No Matter Who Wins US Elections

2- The Fragile States of America

3- IRGC Unveils Automatic Missile Launching System

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- American Surprise

Javan Newspaper:

1- Four-Year Rent of White House with Cheating and Ambiguity

2- IRGC, Basij to Help Gov’t Control Price Hikes through Supervision

3- Iran’s Central Plateau to Be Supplied with Desalinated Water of Persian Gulf

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- German Defence Minister: US on Verge of Explosion

2- Government Officials Hold Emergency Meeting to Control Price of Basic Goods

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Election Fiasco

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- White House’s Key in Mail-in Ballots

2- US Must Remain Committed to The Hague Ruling

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Will There Be Blood?

* US Election Challenges and Clashes at Highest Level

2- Rouhani Urges US to Return to Int’l Law and Int’l Deals

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Man to Man Clash

* Biden’s Capacities for Reformists