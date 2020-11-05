A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 5

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, November 5, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Mystery of US Election 2020
2- Iran Leader Pardons, Commutes Sentences of Dozens of Convicts
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Trump Won’t Accept the Results!
2- Oxygen Shortage amid COVID-19 Crisis
3- Trump and Biden: Short-Term and Long-Term Impacts
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Quite Fierce Competition in US Elections Despite Polls
2- Rouhani: Individuals Don’t Matter; It’s America’s Manner that Matters
3- Disgrace for American Poll Centres
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: We’ve Made Our Economic Plans Assuming US Won’t Return to Right Path
Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:
1- Breath-taking Competition in Key States
Iran Newspaper:
1- Respect Instead of Sanctions
* Rouhani: No Matter Who Wins US Elections
2- The Fragile States of America
3- IRGC Unveils Automatic Missile Launching System
Hamshahri Newspaper:
1- American Surprise
Javan Newspaper:
1- Four-Year Rent of White House with Cheating and Ambiguity
2- IRGC, Basij to Help Gov’t Control Price Hikes through Supervision
3- Iran’s Central Plateau to Be Supplied with Desalinated Water of Persian Gulf
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- German Defence Minister: US on Verge of Explosion
2- Government Officials Hold Emergency Meeting to Control Price of Basic Goods
Khorasan Newspaper:
1- Election Fiasco
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- White House’s Key in Mail-in Ballots
2- US Must Remain Committed to The Hague Ruling
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Will There Be Blood?
* US Election Challenges and Clashes at Highest Level
2- Rouhani Urges US to Return to Int’l Law and Int’l Deals
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Man to Man Clash
* Biden’s Capacities for Reformists