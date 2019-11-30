IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, November 30, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Some Iraqi Parties: Top Cleric’s Statement Shows Gov’t No Longer Trusted
2- Six More European States to Join INSTEX
3- Araqchi: We Don’t Intend to Hold Talks on Our Missile, JCPOA Program
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Tehran Air Heavily Polluted
2- Tehran Lawmaker: We Are Ashamed of People
3- Return of ISIS: Most Dangerous Consequence of Iraq Crisis
4- Mousavian: US Will Finally Have to Leave Region
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Red Condition in Tehran Sky
Ebtekar:
1- Hardliners Trying to Overthrow Rouhani Government
2- What Trump Looked for in Kabul
3- Iraq FM Apologizes to Iran after Attack on Iranian Consulate in Najaf
Etemad:
1- Tehran Citizens No Longer Stand Air Pollution
2- End of Abdul Mahdi
3- Everyone against President, President against Himself
Ettela’at:
1- Iraq PM Resigns after Call by Top Cleric
2- Iran Leader: Americans Insulting Independence of Nations
Jame Jam:
1- Severe Air Pollution Despite 60 Bills on Tackling It
Javan:
1- IRGC Chief: We Sacrifice Our Lives for Nation
2- Araqchi: We Learned from JCPOA Resistance Works Better than Cooperation
3- Mr Trump! Afghanistan Not 51st State of US
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Ayatollah Sistani’s Important Warning on Rioters’ Efforts to Create Civil War
2- Tehran Air in Emergency Situation
Kayhan:
1- Araqchi: Result of JCPOA Was Just More Sanctions
2- Trump Visits Afghanistan Like Thieves
Setareh Sobh:
1- Tehran under Boots of Air Pollutants
* Universities, Schools Shut Down
* Clean Air Law Not Being Implemented; People’s Lives Targeted
Shargh:
1- 2019 Protests Not Comparable to Those of 2017, 2009
2- Has Araqchi Joined Hardliners?