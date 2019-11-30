Abrar:

1- Some Iraqi Parties: Top Cleric’s Statement Shows Gov’t No Longer Trusted

2- Six More European States to Join INSTEX

3- Araqchi: We Don’t Intend to Hold Talks on Our Missile, JCPOA Program

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Tehran Air Heavily Polluted

2- Tehran Lawmaker: We Are Ashamed of People

3- Return of ISIS: Most Dangerous Consequence of Iraq Crisis

4- Mousavian: US Will Finally Have to Leave Region

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Red Condition in Tehran Sky

Ebtekar:

1- Hardliners Trying to Overthrow Rouhani Government

2- What Trump Looked for in Kabul

3- Iraq FM Apologizes to Iran after Attack on Iranian Consulate in Najaf

Etemad:

1- Tehran Citizens No Longer Stand Air Pollution

2- End of Abdul Mahdi

3- Everyone against President, President against Himself

Ettela’at:

1- Iraq PM Resigns after Call by Top Cleric

2- Iran Leader: Americans Insulting Independence of Nations

Jame Jam:

1- Severe Air Pollution Despite 60 Bills on Tackling It

Javan:

1- IRGC Chief: We Sacrifice Our Lives for Nation

2- Araqchi: We Learned from JCPOA Resistance Works Better than Cooperation

3- Mr Trump! Afghanistan Not 51st State of US

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Ayatollah Sistani’s Important Warning on Rioters’ Efforts to Create Civil War

2- Tehran Air in Emergency Situation

Kayhan:

1- Araqchi: Result of JCPOA Was Just More Sanctions

2- Trump Visits Afghanistan Like Thieves

Setareh Sobh:

1- Tehran under Boots of Air Pollutants

* Universities, Schools Shut Down

* Clean Air Law Not Being Implemented; People’s Lives Targeted

Shargh:

1- 2019 Protests Not Comparable to Those of 2017, 2009

2- Has Araqchi Joined Hardliners?