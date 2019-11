Abrar:

1- Rouhani to Visit East Azarbaijan Province Today

2- Parliament Due to Impeach Education Minister

Abrar-e Eqtesadi:

1- Iran’s Non-Oil Exports to Hit $48 Billion!

Afkar:

1- Tehran Lawmakers Urge ICT Minister to Reconnect Capital City’s Mobile Data

2- UN Security Council Must Be Revised: Iran Envoy

Ebtekar:

1- Divergence Crisis in NATO: A Review of US-EU Challenge on NATO

Iran:

1- Turkey Opens Second Military Base in Qatar

2- Foreign Partners to Help Iran Develop Mobarakeh Steel Factory

Javan:

1- Assets of London-Based Saudi-Sponsored Traitors to Be Seized by Iran Judiciary

* Key Elements in Dissident Channels Abroad Directly Involved in Iran Vandalism

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iranian Firms to Build 30,000 Houses in Syria: Official

2- UN Security Council Must Be Reformed: Iran Envoy to UN

3- Trump and Other US Presidents Sent to Earth by God: US Secretary of Energy

4- Half of Iraq Cabinet Likely to Change: 200 Senior Officials Summoned over Corruption

Kayhan:

1- It’s IMF’s Recommendation to Remedy Economy Through Shock: Analyst

2- Ansarullah’s Huge Operation against UAE with 9 Rockets, 20 Drones

Mardom Salari:

1- Reconnect Mobile Data: Lawmakers Urge ICT Minister

2- Judicial, Legal Restrictions Imposed on Iran Intl. Staff

3- Roads, Bridges Still Blocked in Iraq

Shargh:

1- Reinforcement of Social Assets Must Turn into National Issue: VP

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- It’s Time to Appreciate People: Gov’t Must See People’s Mature, Noble Reaction to Protests