A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 24

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, November 24, 2019, and picked headlines from 16 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Kuwait Ready to Host Yemen Talks
2- French DM: We’ll Continue Negotiation with Iran
3- Re-imposition of Sanctions on Fordow Great Blow to JCPOA
Afkar:
1- Analyst: US Trying to Steal Victory over ISIS
2- DM: Nation to Strongly Support Leadership’s Decisions
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Prosecutor General Visits Tehran Grand Prison, Urges Riot Detainees to Be Honest
2- Confusion: What Stance Should Reformists Take Towards Rouhani
Ebtekar:
1- Day of Fate for Iraqi PM Abdul-Mahdi
2- First VP: Government Heard People’s Protest, Voice from Its Heart
Etemad:
1- We Hear People’s Voice: First VP
2- Mousavian: Hormuz Peace Initiative Yardstick to Test Saudi Intention
Ettela’at:
1- Iranian People to Condemn Riots at Tehran’s Enqelab Square
2- 107 Congresspeople Sign Petition against Pompeo’s Support for Israeli Settlements
Hamshahri:
1- Media Outlets Void of People’s Voice
* Very Small Number of Reports Released by Iranian Papers on Protests
* No Newspaper Published a Single Exclusive Photo of Popular Protests
Iran:
1- Iranian Economy Following Gas Price Hike
2- US Angry about Development of Technology in Iran: MPs on ICT Minister Ban
Jame Jam:
1- Iran Passes Difficult Test of Gas Price Hike: Review of Bodies’ Reactions to Recent Events
2- It’s Time to Nationalize ‘Net’ Industry
Javan:
1- Those Who Had Minor Roles on Riots to Be Released with Judiciary Chief’s Order
2- Imports No Longer Under Pressure of Sanctions
3- Democrats Share Trump’s Stance in Support of Iran Riots
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- China FM: US Biggest Source of Instability in World
2- People Continue Demonstrations in Condemnation of Recent Riots
3- Prosecutor General: Detainees to Be Screened in 48 Hours; Innocent Ones Will Be Released
Kayhan:
1- People of Tehran to Rise Tomorrow against Enemies Who Wanted to Take Iran’s Security, Paralyze Its Economy
2- Zionists Tell Guardian They Kill People for Pleasure
3- 71,000 Yemeni Patients Die Because of Saudi Siege
Mardom Salari:
1- US Project to Isolate Iran Fails
* Foreign Policy Reports Iran-Saudi Hostility Has Decreased
2- Trump’s Plan to Send Pompeo to Kansas
* US Secretary of State May Withdraw from His Position
3- Washington’s Internet Paradox against Iran
* Tehran Condemns US Sanctions on ICT Minister
4- Rouhani’s VP for Legal Affairs: We Insist on Creating Safe Zone for Protests
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
1- DM: We’ve Humiliated Enemies in Security Front
Setareh Sobh:
1- Government Poised to Decrease People’s Expenses
2- Gradual Return to Access to Internet
3- Iran Has Suffered Heavy Losses Due to Internet Shutdown
Shargh:
1- Countries that Interfered in Recent Riot to Receive Crushing Response: First VP