A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 24

Abrar:

1- Kuwait Ready to Host Yemen Talks

2- French DM: We’ll Continue Negotiation with Iran

3- Re-imposition of Sanctions on Fordow Great Blow to JCPOA

Afkar:

1- Analyst: US Trying to Steal Victory over ISIS

2- DM: Nation to Strongly Support Leadership’s Decisions

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Prosecutor General Visits Tehran Grand Prison, Urges Riot Detainees to Be Honest

2- Confusion: What Stance Should Reformists Take Towards Rouhani

Ebtekar:

1- Day of Fate for Iraqi PM Abdul-Mahdi

2- First VP: Government Heard People’s Protest, Voice from Its Heart

Etemad:

1- We Hear People’s Voice: First VP

2- Mousavian: Hormuz Peace Initiative Yardstick to Test Saudi Intention

Ettela’at:

1- Iranian People to Condemn Riots at Tehran’s Enqelab Square

2- 107 Congresspeople Sign Petition against Pompeo’s Support for Israeli Settlements

Hamshahri:

1- Media Outlets Void of People’s Voice

* Very Small Number of Reports Released by Iranian Papers on Protests

* No Newspaper Published a Single Exclusive Photo of Popular Protests

Iran:

1- Iranian Economy Following Gas Price Hike

2- US Angry about Development of Technology in Iran: MPs on ICT Minister Ban

Jame Jam:

1- Iran Passes Difficult Test of Gas Price Hike: Review of Bodies’ Reactions to Recent Events

2- It’s Time to Nationalize ‘Net’ Industry

Javan:

1- Those Who Had Minor Roles on Riots to Be Released with Judiciary Chief’s Order

2- Imports No Longer Under Pressure of Sanctions

3- Democrats Share Trump’s Stance in Support of Iran Riots

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- China FM: US Biggest Source of Instability in World

2- People Continue Demonstrations in Condemnation of Recent Riots

3- Prosecutor General: Detainees to Be Screened in 48 Hours; Innocent Ones Will Be Released

Kayhan:

1- People of Tehran to Rise Tomorrow against Enemies Who Wanted to Take Iran’s Security, Paralyze Its Economy

2- Zionists Tell Guardian They Kill People for Pleasure

3- 71,000 Yemeni Patients Die Because of Saudi Siege

Mardom Salari:

1- US Project to Isolate Iran Fails

* Foreign Policy Reports Iran-Saudi Hostility Has Decreased

2- Trump’s Plan to Send Pompeo to Kansas

* US Secretary of State May Withdraw from His Position

3- Washington’s Internet Paradox against Iran

* Tehran Condemns US Sanctions on ICT Minister

4- Rouhani’s VP for Legal Affairs: We Insist on Creating Safe Zone for Protests

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- DM: We’ve Humiliated Enemies in Security Front

Setareh Sobh:

1- Government Poised to Decrease People’s Expenses

2- Gradual Return to Access to Internet

3- Iran Has Suffered Heavy Losses Due to Internet Shutdown

Shargh:

1- Countries that Interfered in Recent Riot to Receive Crushing Response: First VP