A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 2

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, November 2, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- EU Worse than China, but in Smaller Scale

2- Post-Election Riots in US

3- Obama’s Last-Minute Efforts to Realize a World without Trump

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Must Change Its Approach: Analyst

* Trump Moves World toward Third World War, Won’t Accept Biden’s Victory

2- FM Warns about Presence of Terrorists Near Iran Borders

3- Russia and Israel Would Welcome Trump’s Victory; Europe Prefer Biden

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Chairman of Tehran City Council Warns about Delay in Shutting Down Capital

2- Why Do Iranian Hardliners Prefer Trump’s Re-election

3- Parliament Trying to Change Iran’s Election Law

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Controversial Changes to Iran’s Election Law

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Mulling over Two-Week Shutdown of Tehran to Contain COVID-19

2- Int’l Crisis Group Warns about Post-Election Civil War in US

Hemayat Newspaper:

1- Shadow of Civil War in US

Iran Newspaper:

1- Day of Battle in US

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- Americans Competing in Hostility towards Iran

Javan Newspaper:

1- Tensions of the United States!

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Mismanagement, Not Sanctions, Is to Blame for Price Hikes

2- COVID-19 Kills 700 in Trump’s Rallies

3- No Patient with Emergency Problem Will Be Left Out of Hospital

4- Fans of Trump, Biden Clash with Each Other

5- Elections in US, Hostage-Taking in Iran!

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- US Big Gamble on Electoral Votes

2- Zarif Strongly Warns about Presence of Terrorists in Karabakh

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Red Crescent Distributing Masks, Give Instructions to Poor People in Southern Tehran by Going to Their Houses

2- Game of Thrones [in US]

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Trump Wishes to Repeat 2016 Miracle

2- If Biden Wins, Hardliners Won’t Be Elected in Iran Elections: Motahari