A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 23

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, May 23, 2020, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Quds Is Capital of Palestine: Rouhani on Quds Day

2- Virus of Zionism Will Be Uprooted: Iran Leader

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Venezuela’s Appreciation, Iran’s Decisiveness

* Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Tankers

* Venezuelan DM Vows to Escort Iranian Tankers

Arman-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Slams Arab Countries for Accompanying US, Israel

2- From Trump’s Deadlock for US to Iran-Venezuela Legitimate Trade Ties

Hamdeli Newspaper:

1- Allegations of Iran’s Anti-Semitism Are Baseless: Leader

2- US-Russia Tension to Escalate in the Air as Trump Leaves Open Skies Treaty

Iran Newspaper:

1- Resistance Must Continue Until Referendum: Ayatollah Khamenei

2- Pakistan Plane Crash Leaves 107 Dead

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Venezuela Tests Missile in Support for Iranian Tankers

2- Victory over Virus of Zionism Guaranteed: Leader

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Fight against Oppressors, Defence of the Oppressed Will Continue: Rouhani

2- Iran Leader Urges Expansion of Jihad in All Palestinian Territories

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Main War Will Be against US: Nasrallah

2- Israel Won’t Last Long: Ayatollah Khamenei