A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 23

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, May 23, 2020, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Afkar Newspaper:
1- Quds Is Capital of Palestine: Rouhani on Quds Day
2- Virus of Zionism Will Be Uprooted: Iran Leader
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Venezuela’s Appreciation, Iran’s Decisiveness
* Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Tankers
* Venezuelan DM Vows to Escort Iranian Tankers
Arman-e Emrooz Newspaper:
1- Iran Leader Slams Arab Countries for Accompanying US, Israel
2- From Trump’s Deadlock for US to Iran-Venezuela Legitimate Trade Ties
Hamdeli Newspaper:
1- Allegations of Iran’s Anti-Semitism Are Baseless: Leader
2- US-Russia Tension to Escalate in the Air as Trump Leaves Open Skies Treaty
Iran Newspaper:
1- Resistance Must Continue Until Referendum: Ayatollah Khamenei
2- Pakistan Plane Crash Leaves 107 Dead
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Venezuela Tests Missile in Support for Iranian Tankers
2- Victory over Virus of Zionism Guaranteed: Leader
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Fight against Oppressors, Defence of the Oppressed Will Continue: Rouhani
2- Iran Leader Urges Expansion of Jihad in All Palestinian Territories
Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:
1- Main War Will Be against US: Nasrallah
2- Israel Won’t Last Long: Ayatollah Khamenei