A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 21

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, May 21, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Always Support Oppressed People of the World

2- Turkey Condemns West Bank Annexation as Crime, Calls for Global Action

3- DM: Iran to Give Decisive Response to Any Harassment of Iranian Tankers

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Foreign Ministry: Zionist Regime Offspring of Terror

2- WHO Calls for Independent Probe into Coronavirus Outbreak

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- JCPOA Won’t Revive Even under Biden

* Will Democrats’ Victory in Nov. Elections Influence Iran Nuclear Deal?

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Hope Gov’t Will Have Better Ties with Next Parliament

2- Will Trump’s Political and Economic Measures Lead to His Conviction?

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Stand by New Parliament within Framework of Law

2- Ramallah Stops Cooperation with Occupiers

* Abbas Declares End of Security Cooperation with Tel Aviv

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Quds Won’t Be Forgotten, Won’t Remain Occupied

2- Nasrallah: We’ll Realize Gen. Soleimani’s Dream of Liberating Quds

Iran Newspaper:

1- Quds Won’t Be Forgotten: Rouhani

Javan Newspaper:

1- US Talking Nonsense as Iran Tankers Approach Venezuela Coast

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Non-Oil Exports Gaining Momentum: CBI Chief

2- US Will Definitely Be Expelled from Iraq

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Oslo Accord Suspended: Abbas Declares Withdrawal of Palestine from All Security Pacts with US, Israel

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Washington Once Again Threatens Iran

2- Ukraine Plane Crash Wouldn’t Happen If Iran Had Red Line with US: MP

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Hamas Envoy to Tehran: Gen. Soleimani’s Death Made Liberation of Quds More Imminent