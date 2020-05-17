A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 17

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, May 17, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Quds Day Rallies to Be Held as March of Cars in Tehran

* Eid al-Fitr Prayers to Be Held in Mosques Across Iran

2- Tenants Displaced in Coronavirus Era: Landlords Not Listening to Official Instructions

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Gamble in Caribbean Waters amid COVID-19 Pandemic

* US Sends Two Warships, One Aircraft to Venezuela Coast

2- Quds Day Rallies in Form of March of Cars

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Fragile Situation Five Months Before Elections

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Says Symbolic March of Cars to Be Held on Quds Day

2- Iran’s Envoy to OPEC Passes Away

3- Arabs Turning to Tehran: Speculations about Change of GCC’s Approach on Iran

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Number of COVID-19 Deaths in Iran Gradually Decreasing

2- Schools Temporarily Reopened in Many Iranian Provinces

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Mosques to Host Quds Day Ceremony, Eid al-Fitr Prayers

Iran Newspaper:

1- Post-Corona Schools

2- Farewell to Mr OPEC: Iranian Energy Diplomat Kazempour Ardabili Dies

Javan Newspaper:

1- Reopenings Continue as Coronavirus Figures Go Down

2- We’ll Drive to Azadi Square at This Year’s Quds Day

3- West’s Ethical Challenges amid COVID-19 Pandemic

4- E3’s New Dream for Iran Nuclear Deal

5- 72 Years of Crime and Catastrophic Life of Zionists [Editorial]

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- 14,000 Families with Two Disabled Children Will Receive Free Houses from Mostazafan Foundation

2- Al Saud’s Insane Attacks against Fasting People of Yemen

* Ma’rib, Jawf Bombed 20 Times in One Day

3- US Senator’s Deceptive Plan for Iran-US Peace for Corona!

4- US Taking Provocative Moves against Iranian Tanker

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iran on Verge of Self-Sufficiency in Maintenance of Atomic Plants

2- Universities to Reopen as of June: Rouhani

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Third Wave of Coronavirus Outbreak Starts

2- March of Cars on Quds Day

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Orders Reopening of Holy Shrines

2- Architect of Iran’s Oil Diplomacy Passes Away

3- MP to Intelligence Minister: What Happened to Case of Assassination of Iranian Nuclear Scientists?