A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 13

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- People Won’t Afford Buying New Cars Even If Prices Return to Previous Level

2- Paying Compensation to UK over Embassy Damages Not Negotiable: Analyst

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: It’s a Heavy Sorrow to Lose Hard-Working Young Men

2- Transmitters of Death Wandering in Cities: Concerns about COVID-19 Outbreak

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Gov’t to Sell Bonds in Order to Provide Its Budget

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Living with Mask: From Dust Pollution to Corona; New Wave of Disease in Khuzestan

2- Glorious Funeral Held for Martyrs of Konarak Vessel Incident

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Offers Condolences on Martyrdom of Navy Officers

2- Rouhani: Iran’s Fight against COVID-19 Neutralized Many Anti-Iran Judgements

Iran Newspaper:

1- Farewell to Children of Sea

2- Iran Ready for Exchange of Prisoners, but Not for Negotiation

* Zarif Holds Talks with Swiss Counterpart on Prisoner Swap with US

Javan Newspaper:

1- Parliament’s Double-Urgency Motion to Counter Israel’s Measures

2- Iran Now at Control, Containment Phase of Fight against Corona

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Incumbent Parliament Good Lesson for Incoming Lawmakers

2- US, UK Giving Economic Promises to Al-Kadhimi to Increase Their Influence

3- Industry Minister Sacked Not Because of Car Price Hikes

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Shocking Account of Smuggling Commodities into Iran

2- Coronavirus Spreading in Banks

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Call for Accurate Information on Konarak Tragedy

2- Corona’s Deadly Trouble for Putin

3- Corona, Heat Going Together Well: COVID-19 Spreading in Hot Days of Khuzestan

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Another Minister Sacked from Rouhani’s Cabinet

2- Iran Denies Role in Afghan Border Incident, Respectfully Raises Complaints

3- Nine Cities of Khuzestan in Red Condition