A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 9

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, March 9, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
1- MP: Rasht in Northern Iran in Most Critical Condition over Coronavirus
2- Emergency Situation Declared in New York Following Outbreak of Coronavirus
Afkar Newspaper:
1- Swiss Official: 50 Firms Queue Up to Use Iran Trade Channel
2- Which Countries Will Benefit from OPEC’s Recent Decision?
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Why COVID-19 Is Infecting Iranian Officials?
* From Bioterrorism to Lack of Enough Hygiene?
2- WHO Pleased with Iran’s Measures against COVID-19
Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:
1- Oil Price Plunges after Russia Said No
* OPEC Summit Fail to Yield Any Result: Biggest Plunge of Oil Since 2008 Crisis
2- Bin Salman’s Rivals Suddenly Purged
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Zarif: World Cannot Remain Silent against US Economic Terrorism
2- New Power Struggle in Royal Family
* Three Influential Princes Arrested by Bin Salman
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Barriers to Throne Removed by Bin Salman
2- Game of Thrones in Riyadh [Editorial]
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: Empathy, Trust between People, Gov’t Only Way to Fight COVID-19
Hamshahri Newspaper:
1- Health Diplomacy against Sanction
* IMF, World Bank Allocate $62 to Fight against COVID-19, but Iran’s Share Not Clear
Iran Newspaper:
1- Crown Prince Purges Royals in Salman’s Palace
2- WHO Official: Treatment of COVID-19 Patients Accelerated in Iran
3- Shamkhani’s Political-Security Consultations in Iraq
Javan Newspaper:
1- Princes Purged for Post-Salman Era
2- Provincial Quarantine against ‘Coronavirus Nowruz Trips’
3- Afghanistan Will Get Two Presidents Today
4- Iran Leader Urges Indian Gov’t to Stand against Indian Extremists
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- WHO Representative: Iran’s Capabilities, Equipment to Fight Corona ‘Amazing’
2- Iran Leader: Hearts of World Muslims Broken by Slaughter of Muslims in India
3- Shariatmadari: Indian PM Known as ‘Murderer of Muslims’ in Gujarat
4- Shamkhani: US Expulsion from Iraq Praiseworthy
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- First Makeshift Hospital Launched in Rasht amid Corona Outbreak
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Worst OPEC Meeting in History
2- Killing Father: Last Act of Bin Salman’s Play?