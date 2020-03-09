A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 9

Abrar Newspaper:

1- MP: Rasht in Northern Iran in Most Critical Condition over Coronavirus

2- Emergency Situation Declared in New York Following Outbreak of Coronavirus

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Swiss Official: 50 Firms Queue Up to Use Iran Trade Channel

2- Which Countries Will Benefit from OPEC’s Recent Decision?

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Why COVID-19 Is Infecting Iranian Officials?

* From Bioterrorism to Lack of Enough Hygiene?

2- WHO Pleased with Iran’s Measures against COVID-19

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Oil Price Plunges after Russia Said No

* OPEC Summit Fail to Yield Any Result: Biggest Plunge of Oil Since 2008 Crisis

2- Bin Salman’s Rivals Suddenly Purged

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Zarif: World Cannot Remain Silent against US Economic Terrorism

2- New Power Struggle in Royal Family

* Three Influential Princes Arrested by Bin Salman

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Barriers to Throne Removed by Bin Salman

2- Game of Thrones in Riyadh [Editorial]

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Empathy, Trust between People, Gov’t Only Way to Fight COVID-19

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Health Diplomacy against Sanction

* IMF, World Bank Allocate $62 to Fight against COVID-19, but Iran’s Share Not Clear

Iran Newspaper:

1- Crown Prince Purges Royals in Salman’s Palace

2- WHO Official: Treatment of COVID-19 Patients Accelerated in Iran

3- Shamkhani’s Political-Security Consultations in Iraq

Javan Newspaper:

1- Princes Purged for Post-Salman Era

2- Provincial Quarantine against ‘Coronavirus Nowruz Trips’

3- Afghanistan Will Get Two Presidents Today

4- Iran Leader Urges Indian Gov’t to Stand against Indian Extremists

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- WHO Representative: Iran’s Capabilities, Equipment to Fight Corona ‘Amazing’

2- Iran Leader: Hearts of World Muslims Broken by Slaughter of Muslims in India

3- Shariatmadari: Indian PM Known as ‘Murderer of Muslims’ in Gujarat

4- Shamkhani: US Expulsion from Iraq Praiseworthy

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- First Makeshift Hospital Launched in Rasht amid Corona Outbreak

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Worst OPEC Meeting in History

2- Killing Father: Last Act of Bin Salman’s Play?