A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 3

Abrar:

1- Netanyahu Once Again Claims Iran’s Nuclear Program Has Military Dimension

2- Modern War Brigades Deployed in Corona-Affected Areas: IRGC

3- Increased Tensions between Turkey, Syria

4- We’ll Continue Our Talks with Taliban with Afghan Government’s Knowledge: Iran

5- China Revoking Visa for Foreign Journalists as New Weapon

Arman-e Melli:

1- Iran Says No to US Offer of Help

2- Coronavirus Continues Infecting People: 225 People Infected in One Day

Ebtekar:

1- We Don’t Count on US Help: Foreign Ministry Spokesman

2- Allawi Steps Down as Iraqi PM: Continued Political Deadlock in Iraq

Etemad:

1- WHO Chief: No Problem with Iran’s Coronavirus Figures

2- Zarif: Iran Condemns Organized Violence against Muslims in India

Ettela’at:

1- Syrian Army Downs Six Intrusive Turkish Drones

2- Gov’t Spokesman: Loan Deadlines Will Be Deferred for Two Months

3- Zarif: US Root Cause of All Problems

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Zarif: US Surrendered after 19 Years of Humiliation in Afghanistan

2- WHO Aid for Fight against Coronavirus Arrives in Iran

Kayhan:

1- Here’s Frontline of Battle with COVID-19: Exclusive Report from Hospital

2- Shocking Dimensions of Hindus’ Barbaric Crimes against Muslims in India

3- Massive Protests of Turkish People against Erdogan’s Adventurism in Syria

Mardom Salari:

1- Officials Don’t Need to Make People More Concerned by Declaring Their Positive Tests for Coronavirus: MP

2- We Don’t Count on Americans’ Help: Iran Foreign Ministry

3- Return of Iraq to Premiership Crisis

Sazandegi:

1- Iraqi Liberal Steps Down: Allawi Fails to Form Cabinet