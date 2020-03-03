A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 3

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar:
1- Netanyahu Once Again Claims Iran’s Nuclear Program Has Military Dimension
2- Modern War Brigades Deployed in Corona-Affected Areas: IRGC
3- Increased Tensions between Turkey, Syria
4- We’ll Continue Our Talks with Taliban with Afghan Government’s Knowledge: Iran
5- China Revoking Visa for Foreign Journalists as New Weapon
Arman-e Melli:
1- Iran Says No to US Offer of Help
2- Coronavirus Continues Infecting People: 225 People Infected in One Day
Ebtekar:
1- We Don’t Count on US Help: Foreign Ministry Spokesman
2- Allawi Steps Down as Iraqi PM: Continued Political Deadlock in Iraq
Etemad:
1- WHO Chief: No Problem with Iran’s Coronavirus Figures
2- Zarif: Iran Condemns Organized Violence against Muslims in India
Ettela’at:
1- Syrian Army Downs Six Intrusive Turkish Drones
2- Gov’t Spokesman: Loan Deadlines Will Be Deferred for Two Months
3- Zarif: US Root Cause of All Problems
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Zarif: US Surrendered after 19 Years of Humiliation in Afghanistan
2- WHO Aid for Fight against Coronavirus Arrives in Iran
Kayhan:
1- Here’s Frontline of Battle with COVID-19: Exclusive Report from Hospital
2- Shocking Dimensions of Hindus’ Barbaric Crimes against Muslims in India
3- Massive Protests of Turkish People against Erdogan’s Adventurism in Syria
Mardom Salari:
1- Officials Don’t Need to Make People More Concerned by Declaring Their Positive Tests for Coronavirus: MP
2- We Don’t Count on Americans’ Help: Iran Foreign Ministry
3- Return of Iraq to Premiership Crisis
Sazandegi:
1- Iraqi Liberal Steps Down: Allawi Fails to Form Cabinet