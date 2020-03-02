A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 2

Abrar:

1- Trump: We Can Help Iran with Coronavirus If It Asks!

2- Turkish Army Attacks Iranian Positions North of Syria

3- 21 Members of Iran-Backed Brigades Killed in Syria’s Idlib

4- It Depends on People When Coronavirus Will Leave: Official

5- COVID-19 Death Toll in Iran Rises to 54; 978 People Infected

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran’s Exports Stalled over Coronavirus: Commodities Stranded in Border

2- Chief Banker Urges Banks to Show Flexibility on Loan Deadlines

Ebtekar:

1- Erdogan’s Big Gamble in Idlib: Latest Developments of Syria

2- Iran Now in List of Countries Not Cooperating with FATF

3- Trump: We Can’t Be World’s Police

Etemad:

1- Suppression of Coronavirus: Military Starts Battle against Virus

2- Health Ministry to Fight Chinese Virus with 300,000-Strong Team

Ettela’at:

1- Erdogan Orders Turkish Army to Attack Syria’s Military Centres

Iran:

1- National Movement to Defeat Coronavirus

* Health Ministry to Go Door to Door with 300,000 Forces

2- Rouhani’s Peace Formula for Ankara-Moscow Conflict in Syria

* Iranian Advisors in Syria: We’re Showing Restraint

Jame Jam:

1- Deep Sorrow: Iranian Powerlifter Dies after Heart Attack

Kayhan:

1- Turkish Army’s Positions Within Our Range; Behave Wisely: Iran Warns Erdogan

Khorasan:

1- Iranian Woman Becomes First Female Karateka of Iran to Qualify for Olympics

* Iran’s National Team Wins Two Gold Medals in Austria

2- Six Proposals to Help Businesses Recover from Corona

3- Extensive Disinfection of Public Places Across Iran

Sazandegi:

1- Second Pullout of US from Middle East

* Trump Accepts to Withdraw from Afghanistan after Deal with Taliban