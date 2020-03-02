A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 2

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, March 2, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar:
1- Trump: We Can Help Iran with Coronavirus If It Asks!
2- Turkish Army Attacks Iranian Positions North of Syria
3- 21 Members of Iran-Backed Brigades Killed in Syria’s Idlib
4- It Depends on People When Coronavirus Will Leave: Official
5- COVID-19 Death Toll in Iran Rises to 54; 978 People Infected
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iran’s Exports Stalled over Coronavirus: Commodities Stranded in Border
2- Chief Banker Urges Banks to Show Flexibility on Loan Deadlines
Ebtekar:
1- Erdogan’s Big Gamble in Idlib: Latest Developments of Syria
2- Iran Now in List of Countries Not Cooperating with FATF
3- Trump: We Can’t Be World’s Police
Etemad:
1- Suppression of Coronavirus: Military Starts Battle against Virus
2- Health Ministry to Fight Chinese Virus with 300,000-Strong Team
Ettela’at:
1- Erdogan Orders Turkish Army to Attack Syria’s Military Centres
Iran:
1- National Movement to Defeat Coronavirus
* Health Ministry to Go Door to Door with 300,000 Forces
2- Rouhani’s Peace Formula for Ankara-Moscow Conflict in Syria
* Iranian Advisors in Syria: We’re Showing Restraint
Jame Jam:
1- Deep Sorrow: Iranian Powerlifter Dies after Heart Attack
Kayhan:
1- Turkish Army’s Positions Within Our Range; Behave Wisely: Iran Warns Erdogan
Khorasan:
1- Iranian Woman Becomes First Female Karateka of Iran to Qualify for Olympics
* Iran’s National Team Wins Two Gold Medals in Austria
2- Six Proposals to Help Businesses Recover from Corona
3- Extensive Disinfection of Public Places Across Iran
Sazandegi:
1- Second Pullout of US from Middle East
* Trump Accepts to Withdraw from Afghanistan after Deal with Taliban