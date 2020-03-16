A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 16

Abrar:

1- Rouhani: We Have No Quarantine; Neither Today, Nor in Nowruz Holidays

2- Khuzestan Quarantined

3- General: IRGC Has Come to Help Corona Battle with Full Force

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Experts Quarrel on State TV over COVID-19

* All People Will Be Infected

* 70% Will Be Infected

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Impact of Oil Price Fall on Trump’s Chance of Re-Election

Ebtekar:

1- Sanctions Bypass Strait of Corona

2- Zarif’s Letter to Foreign Counterparts on Coronavirus Delivered to Envoys

Etemad:

1- Tehran Mayor: We’re Unable to Quarantine Tehran

2- Netanyahu Taking Advantage of Pandemic for Personal Interests

Ettela’at:

1- All Basic Needs Met; People Shouldn’t Worry: Rouhani

2- People Screened at Entry Points of Cities by Army Ground Force

Hemayat:

1- Biological Defence to Defeat Coronavirus

2- 35 Percent of Corona Patients Discharged from Medical Centres

Javan:

1- Iraq’s Military Option against US Deployment

2- Iraqis’ Resistance Confused America

3- IRGC Battling Corona with Full Force

4- Dramatic Increase in Coronavirus Infections in Europe, US

Kayhan:

1- Empty Shelves in West, and UK Ambassador’s Surprise at Abundance of Goods in Iran

2- Iraqis Resolved to Expel Americans

Mardom Salari:

1- US Sanctions Impede People’s Access to Medical Needs: Top MP in Letter to US Congress

Setareh Sobh:

1- Coronavirus Hunt in Iran and the World

2- We’re Not Yet as Resolved as China in Battle against COVID-19

Shargh:

1- Iran Leader Praises Those Fighting Coronavirus

2- First VP Jahangiri’s Coronavirus Test Negative

3- Remote Control: How Rouhani Is Spending These Days

4- Health Ministry Spokesman: Over 100 Die of Coronavirus in Iran in 24 Hours