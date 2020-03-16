A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 16

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, March 16, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Rouhani: We Have No Quarantine; Neither Today, Nor in Nowruz Holidays
2- Khuzestan Quarantined
3- General: IRGC Has Come to Help Corona Battle with Full Force
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Experts Quarrel on State TV over COVID-19
* All People Will Be Infected
* 70% Will Be Infected
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Impact of Oil Price Fall on Trump’s Chance of Re-Election
Ebtekar:
1- Sanctions Bypass Strait of Corona
2- Zarif’s Letter to Foreign Counterparts on Coronavirus Delivered to Envoys
Etemad:
1- Tehran Mayor: We’re Unable to Quarantine Tehran
2- Netanyahu Taking Advantage of Pandemic for Personal Interests
Ettela’at:
1- All Basic Needs Met; People Shouldn’t Worry: Rouhani
2- People Screened at Entry Points of Cities by Army Ground Force
Hemayat:
1- Biological Defence to Defeat Coronavirus
2- 35 Percent of Corona Patients Discharged from Medical Centres
Javan:
1- Iraq’s Military Option against US Deployment
2- Iraqis’ Resistance Confused America
3- IRGC Battling Corona with Full Force
4- Dramatic Increase in Coronavirus Infections in Europe, US
Kayhan:
1- Empty Shelves in West, and UK Ambassador’s Surprise at Abundance of Goods in Iran
2- Iraqis Resolved to Expel Americans
Mardom Salari:
1- US Sanctions Impede People’s Access to Medical Needs: Top MP in Letter to US Congress
Setareh Sobh:
1- Coronavirus Hunt in Iran and the World
2- We’re Not Yet as Resolved as China in Battle against COVID-19
Shargh:
1- Iran Leader Praises Those Fighting Coronavirus
2- First VP Jahangiri’s Coronavirus Test Negative
3- Remote Control: How Rouhani Is Spending These Days
4- Health Ministry Spokesman: Over 100 Die of Coronavirus in Iran in 24 Hours