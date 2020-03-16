Police Has No Plan to Quarantine Cities over Coronavirus: Iran

Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari said on Sunday that while the National Headquarters for Fight against Coronavirus and the police have no plans to quarantine cities, the enemies want to create a chaos.

Ashtari noted that the outbreak of the coronavirus has become a global issue that besides Iran has involved more than 150 countries.

He said the police forces are trying to contain and control the virus to reduce its casualties.

“Police believe the disease will be controlled by the sacrifice, empathy and national participation of all citizens,” underlined Ashtari.

He went on to say that in the first phase, with the preventive, educational and informative measures, it was attempted to make the citizens aware of the various threats of the virus and to follow the self-care instruction.

“Police have mobilised all its human resources and capacities in an effort to stop the spread of the disease.”

Appreciating the efforts of his colleagues who are at the forefront of dealing with the devastating coronavirus, he said, Police forces should do their missions well and take good care of their health by observing all health standards.

Iran announced on Sunday over 100 people have died in the past 24 hours, with the confirmed cases nearing 14,000. Tehran says its fight against coronavirus is being severely hampered by US cruel sanctions.

Iran has ordered the closing of religious shrines in the holy city of Qom, where the country’s coronavirus outbreak is thought to have begun.

It is also advising people to limit their movements and stay at homes and has announced all construction work in the capital, Tehran will stop.