A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 12

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, March 12, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
1- UN HQ in New York Closed for COVID-19
2- Erdogan Is to Blame for Syria Crisis: Kılıçdaroğlu
3- Coronavirus Now in Turkey
4- CENTCOM Chief: We’ll Deploy Missile Defence System in Iraq to Protect Ourselves against Iran
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: Rumours Should Not Break People’s Unity
2- High Rate of Coronavirus Infection among Angels in White (Nurses, Doctors)
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- President Rouhani’s Difficult Mission
* Rouhani Takes Over Presidency of Corona Fight Headquarters
2- Abdullah and Ghani against Each Other
* Ghani Is No Longer President of Afghanistan; His Orders Not Valid
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- We Shouldn’t Overestimate Coronavirus: Rouhani
2- Iran’s Condition for Full Return to Nuclear Commitments
3- We Can’t Say for Sure Coronavirus Is Bio-Weapon: Security Official
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Putin Forever?
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: Overcoming Epidemic Needs People’s Full Cooperation
2- Iraq’s Shiite Political Leaders Agree to Keep Abdul-Mahdi as PM
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Abdul-Mahdi May Return to Premiership
2- Europe’s New Statement on JCPOA an Effort to Demand Ransom
3- Afghanistan; Power Struggle and People’s Concerns
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- Iraq Waiting for Its New Prime Minister
* Rumours Say Abdul Mahdi May Be Re-Elected
2- Iran Will Declare Final Step If JCPOA Efforts Don’t Work
Sazandegi Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Electoral System Must Become Party-Based: Guardian Council Spokesman
2- US Workers Turn Their Back on Socialism: Biden Wins Vote of Rural, Black People
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Mahan Air Says Flights to China Made after Repeated Requests from Ministers