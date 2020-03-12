A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 12

Abrar Newspaper:

1- UN HQ in New York Closed for COVID-19

2- Erdogan Is to Blame for Syria Crisis: Kılıçdaroğlu

3- Coronavirus Now in Turkey

4- CENTCOM Chief: We’ll Deploy Missile Defence System in Iraq to Protect Ourselves against Iran

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Rumours Should Not Break People’s Unity

2- High Rate of Coronavirus Infection among Angels in White (Nurses, Doctors)

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- President Rouhani’s Difficult Mission

* Rouhani Takes Over Presidency of Corona Fight Headquarters

2- Abdullah and Ghani against Each Other

* Ghani Is No Longer President of Afghanistan; His Orders Not Valid

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- We Shouldn’t Overestimate Coronavirus: Rouhani

2- Iran’s Condition for Full Return to Nuclear Commitments

3- We Can’t Say for Sure Coronavirus Is Bio-Weapon: Security Official

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Putin Forever?

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Overcoming Epidemic Needs People’s Full Cooperation

2- Iraq’s Shiite Political Leaders Agree to Keep Abdul-Mahdi as PM

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Abdul-Mahdi May Return to Premiership

2- Europe’s New Statement on JCPOA an Effort to Demand Ransom

3- Afghanistan; Power Struggle and People’s Concerns

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iraq Waiting for Its New Prime Minister

* Rumours Say Abdul Mahdi May Be Re-Elected

2- Iran Will Declare Final Step If JCPOA Efforts Don’t Work

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Electoral System Must Become Party-Based: Guardian Council Spokesman

2- US Workers Turn Their Back on Socialism: Biden Wins Vote of Rural, Black People

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Mahan Air Says Flights to China Made after Repeated Requests from Ministers