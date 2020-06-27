A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 27

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, June 27, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Defenders of Iran’s Airspace Ready to Respond to Any Threat: General

2- Iran’s Presidential Election Law to Be Revised This Year

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Alternature Route for Oil Exports: Iran Opens Most Strategic Project

2- Six Anti-Iran Resolutions to Be Restored One Day after Iran’s Withdrawal from NPT: Analyst

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Kowsar New Defender of Iran’s Airspace: Three Homegrown Jet Fighters Delivered to Iran Army Air Force

2- Israel Insists on Annexation Plan Despite Global Opposition

3- Trump Defying Protesters

Etemad Newspaper:

1- First Step in Bypassing Hormus Strait: Goreh-Jask Pipeline Project Launched

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Grants Permission for Giving Tax Exemption to Firms Newly Entering Stock Market

2- Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Units, Along with US Forces, Attack Hezbollah Base

3- Iran Becomes World’s Biggest Producer of Sponge Iron

4- 17 Projects Inaugurated: Iran to Achieve 25 Billion Worth of Petchem Products

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iran to Export Its Oil Via Two Routes

2- Special Tax Aid for Companies Newly Coming to Stock Market

Javan Newspaper:

1- Trump: Situation in 20 US Cities Even Worse than Guatemala

2- Kowsar Fighter Flies with Iranian-Made Turbojet Engine

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Oil Ministry Inaugurates Three Mega Projects

2- Global Reaction to US Move to Propose Anti-Iran Resolution

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran at World’s Peak in Sponge Iron Production Despite Sanctions

2- US Dollar Rate of IRR 200,000 Fruit of Talks with America

3- Three Kowsar Jet Fighters Produced, Delivered to Iran Air Force

4- Iran Capable of Closing Strait of Hormuz Once New Pipeline Built

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Explosion in Eastern Tehran

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Trump: Life in America Is Like Hell; Unprecedented Reaction to Increased Crime Rates