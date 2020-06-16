A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 16

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Imam Khomeini’s Grandson Had Better Not Run for President: Reformist Figure

2- Situation Could Be Worse If Rouhani Wasn’t in Office: Spokesman

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Keeps Infecting People in Red Zones

2- UK Envoy to Tehran: We Don’t Want to Witness Failure of Deals

3- Even Conservatives Outraged by Motion to Rename Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport to Gen. Soleimani

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Warning to IAEA: Your Approach Not Constructive

2- Historic Photo of London Protests

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Serious Warning to IAEA

2- A Report on Ahmadinejad’s Bid to Gain Support for 2021 Presidential Votes

Etemad Newspaper:

1- US Has No Right to Play in JCPOA Court: Russia Envoy to Iran

2- Reformist Party Urges Judiciary Chief to End House Arrest of Opposition Leader Karroubi

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Chief: We’re Ready to Help Gov’t Control Market

2- Coronavirus Figures Continue to Surge in Iran

3- Two Syrian Tribes Reconcile after 10 Years in Presence of Iran Leader’s Representative

Iran Newspaper:

1- Resumption of Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey

2- Coronavirus Still Infecting People: Over 8 Million Infected Worldwide

3- Romina Victim of Emotional Poverty

Javan Newspaper:

1- 30,000 Online Gambling Websites Shut Down by Iran Police

2- IAEA Preparing Fuel for October Fire

* Iran to Give Strong Response to IAEA in Case of Unconstructive Decision

3- Repercussions of Iran’s Shoot-Down of US Global Hawk Drone

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- 8.8-Percent Growth of Iran’s Agriculture Sector: Minister

2- Coronavirus Kills 113 More Iranians

* Take Coronavirus More Seriously: Minister

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Reaction to Criticisms: People Are Happy with Us; It Could Be 100 Times Worse without Us!

2- International Atomic Energy Agency or Spy Agency?

3- Al Khalifa Regime Sentences Young Bahraini Shiite to Death after Torturing Him

4- Add Strikes to Protests: American Workers to Stop Working on June 19

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- World Bank, IMF Figures Not Consistent with Iran Parliament Research Centre’s Statistics on Growth Rate

2- South Korea’s Behaviour Not Acceptable for Iran

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Ahmadinejad Calls for Talks between Iran and US

2- Failure in Foreign Policy

* North Korea Says Won’t Negotiate with Trump, US Anymore

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- IAEA Must Remain Impartial on Specialized Issues: Iran

2- Coronavirus Top Priority of Iran Government: Spokesman

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Red Carpet for Return of Ahmadinejad!