A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 15

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, June 15, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Mr Zarif! Why Are You Harming Yourself? [Editorial]

* Aftab-e Yazd Doesn’t Cover Zarif’s Instagram Live Interview

2- Waste Picking Banned for Children: How Should They Earn Living?

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Arson Attacks on Iranian Forests Confirmed

2- Abadan Under Siege for Coronavirus

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz, Lovely Star of Iranian Cinema, Passes Away

2- Rouhani: Any Negligence over Price Hikes Won’t Be Forgiven

3- Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Over 100 Again

4- Washington’s Obstacle in Tehran-Seoul Path

* Will S Korea Ruin 53 Years of Ties with Iran?

5- Bankrupt Hotels Must Now Compete with Capsules Imported from China

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran Planning to Build Biggest Wind Power Plant Complex in 3 Eastern Provinces

2- Zarif: Iran to Take Strong Decision If Its Case Sent to UN Security Council

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Rangers Won’t Be Sentenced to Death Anymore [If They Kill Hunters]

2- Another Actor of Golden Era of Iranian Cinema Dies

Iran Newspaper:

1- Children of Iranian Mothers with Foreign Husbands Can Obtain Iran Citizenship as of Next Week

Javan Newspaper:

1- Farewell to Number One Man of Iranian Cinema

2- Fanning the Flames of US Protests

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Criticizes Iranian President!

* Failure to Prevent Price Hikes Not Acceptable!

2- Fresh Wave of US Protests after Another African-American Killed

3- Iran’s Withdrawal from NPT Will Change the Game

4- We Can Have Win-Win Deal with Trump!

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- IAEA Following Mossad’s Suit

2- Two Kids Die of Coronavirus in Iran’s Torbat-e Jam in 3 Days

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iran One of the World’s Seven Countries with Negative Economic Growth in 3 Consecutive Years

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- 4,000 Child Waste Pickers in Tehran

2- Iran’s COVID-19 Daily Fatalities Above 100 Again

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Astana Trio Talks Resume: Zarif Travels to Turkey

2- Keshavarz Dies at 90