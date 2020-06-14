A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 14

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, June 14, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Rouhani’s Solution to Problems Is Just Issuing Orders!

* President Gives Orders to Control Forex, House, Car, Home Appliances Markets

2- Military Official Meets Families of Ukrainian Plane Crash Victims

3- End of Honeymoon for Fugitives?

* Fugitive Judge Arrested in Romania by Interpol

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Judge Mansouri Finally Arrested in Romania

2- Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani May Run in 2021 Presidential Elections

3- Iran Trying to Clear Ambiguities Regarding Plane Crash

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- We Haven’t Defeated Corona: Rouhani Warns Restrictions May Return

2- Devaluation of National Currency Sparks Protests in Lebanon

3- Iran’s Strong Reaction to UN Secretariat’s Claims about Missiles

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iran Warns UN Secretariat: Don’t Take Part in US Scenario

2- Trump’s Rush [Editorial]

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran Unveils ReciGen Drug to Treat Coronavirus

2- BBC: US Only Thinks of Syria’s Oil

Iran Newspaper:

1- Water, Electricity Industries Successful at First Phase of Corona

Javan Newspaper:

1- All the Orders Issued by Rouhani via Telephone

2- Trump: It’s Sometimes Necessary to Pressure Someone’s Neck

3- Terrorists’ Presence in Iran Territory Is Our Red Line

4- Corona Dancing in Hookah Smoke!

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Highest-Ranking US Military Official Thinking of Resignation

2- First Phase of Supplying Water to Khuzestan Village Inaugurated

3- Rouhani: People Showing Less Attention to Health Protocols

* Restrictions May Return If We Have to

4- Fugitive Iranian Judge Nabbed by Interpol in Romania

5- US Making Instrumental Use of Negotiation to Stay in Iraq

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus in Khorasan Razavi Once Again at Red Zone

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Reaction to Three Claims: New Psy-War Begins between Iran, US

2- US Navy Vessels Line Up against China

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Tired of Virus

* Tehran Citizens Have Lowest Rank in Observing Social Distancing

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Restore Restrictions If We Have to

2- Awareness of Death at Time of Corona Fear [Editorial]