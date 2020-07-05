A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 5

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, July 5, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Zarif’s Letter to Borrell on EU’s Failure to Comply with JCPOA

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Zarif’s Finger on Trigger: What Impacts Will Zarif’s Correspondence with EU Officials Have?

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Complains about EU’s Failure to Comply with JCPOA

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Ups and Downs of Ties with Turkey: How Tehran-Ankara Relations Moved Forward over Time?

2- Eyewitnesses Testify against Bin Salman’s Close Aides on Khashoggi Case: Details of First Court Session in Turkey

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Cycle of Living, Working While Preventing COVID-19 Infection

2- All Iraqi Leaders Outraged by Saudis’ Insult to Top Shiite Cleric

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iran-China Deal Turning Point in History of Bilateral Ties: Former Envoy

2- Europe Must Compensate: Zarif Writes to Borrell

Javan Newspaper:

1- Trump: They Want to Overthrow US’ Political System

2- Use of Mask Obligatory in All Public Offices, Public Transportation

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Iraq’s All-Out Support for Ayatollah Sistani in Reaction to Saudi Insult

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran Still on Top of Iraq’s Foreign Policy: Poll

2- Iraq Condemns Al Saud’s Insult to Top Cleric

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Borrell to Zarif: We’re Still Determined to Save JCPOA

2- Trump’s Last Hope in War of Resolutions: Iran-US Conflict Goes on at UNSC

3- US Warships Parade behind Gates of China: Washington’s Conflict with Beijing Escalates

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Far-Left Seeking Cultural Revolution in US: Trump Attacks Leftists in Nationalist Speech against Liberals

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: It’s Obligatory to Wear Masks as of Today

2- Buts and Ifs of 25-Year Cooperation Deal with China