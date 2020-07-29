A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 29

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Many Afghan Nationals Residing in Iran Return Home

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Analyst: Trump’s Offer of Talks Before Elections Makes No Sense

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Should Listen to People and Accept Criticism

2- Final Phase of IRGC’s Massive War Games Held in Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz

3- Society Victim of Collective Short-Sightedness [Editorial]

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Tehran Turns Red [in Terms of Coronavirus Outbreak]

2- US Looking for Anti-Iran Votes: From Tunisia to Estonia

Iran Newspaper:

1- 11 People Convicted for Disrupting Forex Market

2- Prominent Iranian Linguist Badrozzaman Qarib Dies

3- Red Alert for Coronavirus in Tehran

Javan Newspaper:

1- IRGC Chief-Commander: Current War Games at Level of Real-Life Experience

2- Pelosi: Millions of American Kids, Women Hungry, Homeless

3- Portland Turns into Barracks

4- Contradictory Remarks by Officials about Development of Coronavirus Vaccine

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran Practices Destruction of US Aircraft Carrier in Persian Gulf

2- Iran’s COVID-19 Daily Death Toll Sets New Record: Tehran at Red State

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Practising Destruction of US Aircraft Carrier under Monitoring of Noor Satellite

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Corona Deaths in Iran Break Records

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Tehran Now A Red Zone

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Does Iran Matter to American Voters?

2- Susan Rice Achilles’ Heel of Biden