A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 28

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iran Needs a President Who Loves the Country: Politician

2- Concerns about the Money Withdrawn from Stock Exchange Market

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: I’ve Received Over 23 Requests for Meeting from US

2- Makeshift Hospitals to Be Launched in Tehran

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We’re Not Afraid of Negotiation, Are Not After Show

2- Iran Doesn’t Count on US Elections: Spokesman

Etemad Newspaper:

1- End of US Hegemony

2- Tehran’s Prudence in Wake of Tel Aviv’s Traps

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Zarif: Post-Corona World Won’t Be Western Anymore

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We’re Not After Negotiation; We Seek to Solve Our Problems

2- Clashes in Lebanon’s Border with Occupied Territories

Javan Newspaper:

1- Swiss Channel Launched with So Much Hype

2- Rouhani: Offer of Negotiation Just for Show

3- 90% of Those Hospitalized for Coronavirus Recover

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Hatred for US Growing Everyday: Gallop

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Rouhani’s Account of US’ Hypocrisy

2- Khorasan Razavi, Most Severe Conditions of Coronavirus in Iran

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Defence Minister: Sanctions Let Iran Start Amazing Progress in Defence

2- Iran to Respond to US in Due Time: Spokesman

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Protest Coupled with Fear in Occupied Territories

Shargh Newspaper:

1- 23 Unsuccessful Attempts to Negotiation with Iran President

* Rouhani Says He’s Been Frequently Asked to Meet Americans

2- Raisi: We Won’t Let Profiteers Loot the Country’s National Wealth