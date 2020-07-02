A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 2

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, July 2, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Hook: US Prefers Extension of Iran Arms Embargo to Other Sanctions

2- Zarif: Iran Has Decisive Options against Extension of Arms Embargo

3- Rouhani: Iran Won’t Tolerate US’ Political Blow to JCPOA

4- Saudi Envoy to UN: We’ve Shown Maximum Restraint vis-a-vis Iran

Afkar Newspaper:

1- UN Security Council Won’t Support US’ Move against Iran: Envoy

2- Tangible Efforts Must Be Made to Stop Israeli Policies: Qalibaf

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Sends Message of Condolence over Tehran Clinic Fire

2- US’ Isolation Biggest Fruit of UNSC Meeting: Analyst

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Urges Officials to Prevent Recurrence of Tehran Clinic Blast

2- Iran Won’t Tolerate US’ Political Blow to 2015 Nuclear Deal: Rouhani

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Air Defence Not Dependent on Other Countries: Army Chief

2- Tehran, Moscow, Ankara Strongly Committed to Syria’s Independence, Territorial Integrity

3- Rouhani: Exaggerating Problems Won’t Resolve Anything

4- Qalibaf’s Parliamentary Diplomacy against Annexation Plan

* In Separate Messages to Int’l Officials, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Urges Attention to Issue of Palestine

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Dialogue for Peace: Iran, Russia, Turkey Hold Video Teleconference on Syria

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: US Terrorists Must Immediately Leave Region

2- Foreign Policy: UNSC Meeting on Iran Results in US Isolation

Iran Newspaper:

1- Moderation Inside, Constructive Interaction with the World: Rouhani

2- We Still Have a Lot to Do on INSTEX: Outgoing German Envoy

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- US Once Again Defeated against Iran at UNSC

2- Iran, Russia, Turkey Strongly Committed to Unity, Independence of Syria

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Extends Condolences over Deadly Blast in Tehran Clinic

2- Israel Backs Off from Annexation Plan: Int’l Pressures Work

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- White House Defeated in New York: UNSC Meeting on Iran Yields No Fruit for US

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iran, Russia Dissatisfied with Caesar Sanctions

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Resistance Front’s Missile Surprise

Palestinian Groups Test Fire New Generation Missiles in Gaza in Reaction to Annexation Plan