A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 2

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, July 2, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
1- Hook: US Prefers Extension of Iran Arms Embargo to Other Sanctions
2- Zarif: Iran Has Decisive Options against Extension of Arms Embargo
3- Rouhani: Iran Won’t Tolerate US’ Political Blow to JCPOA
4- Saudi Envoy to UN: We’ve Shown Maximum Restraint vis-a-vis Iran
Afkar Newspaper:
1- UN Security Council Won’t Support US’ Move against Iran: Envoy
2- Tangible Efforts Must Be Made to Stop Israeli Policies: Qalibaf
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Iran Leader Sends Message of Condolence over Tehran Clinic Fire
2- US’ Isolation Biggest Fruit of UNSC Meeting: Analyst
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Iran Leader Urges Officials to Prevent Recurrence of Tehran Clinic Blast
2- Iran Won’t Tolerate US’ Political Blow to 2015 Nuclear Deal: Rouhani
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Air Defence Not Dependent on Other Countries: Army Chief
2- Tehran, Moscow, Ankara Strongly Committed to Syria’s Independence, Territorial Integrity
3- Rouhani: Exaggerating Problems Won’t Resolve Anything
4- Qalibaf’s Parliamentary Diplomacy against Annexation Plan
* In Separate Messages to Int’l Officials, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Urges Attention to Issue of Palestine
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Dialogue for Peace: Iran, Russia, Turkey Hold Video Teleconference on Syria
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: US Terrorists Must Immediately Leave Region
2- Foreign Policy: UNSC Meeting on Iran Results in US Isolation
Iran Newspaper:
1- Moderation Inside, Constructive Interaction with the World: Rouhani
2- We Still Have a Lot to Do on INSTEX: Outgoing German Envoy
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
1- US Once Again Defeated against Iran at UNSC
2- Iran, Russia, Turkey Strongly Committed to Unity, Independence of Syria
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Iran Leader Extends Condolences over Deadly Blast in Tehran Clinic
2- Israel Backs Off from Annexation Plan: Int’l Pressures Work
Sazandegi Newspaper:
1- White House Defeated in New York: UNSC Meeting on Iran Yields No Fruit for US
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Iran, Russia Dissatisfied with Caesar Sanctions
Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:
1- Resistance Front’s Missile Surprise
Palestinian Groups Test Fire New Generation Missiles in Gaza in Reaction to Annexation Plan