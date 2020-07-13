A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 13

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, July 13, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Parliament Must Have Tangible Impact on Resolution of Problems

2- Bitter Reality of Stock Market in Iran

3- Price Hikes No Longer Tolerable [Editorial]

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Urges Parliament, Gov’t, Judiciary to Remain United

2- Withdrawal from Additional Protocol Another Mistake Like Failure to Adopt FATF

3- Iran-China Strategic Document

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Poll Shows China’s Economy Outdoing Others amid Chinese Virus Outbreak

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Insult to Statesmen Not Acceptable at All

2- Rouhani: Gov’t to Support Active Exporters Committed to Business Policies

3- Trump Finally Wears a Mask

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Friendship among Elected Branches of Power

* Leader: People Opposed to Conflict, Tension among Branches of Power

2- A Dossier on Anniversary of 2015 Nuclear Deal

3- Ukrainian Plane Had Obtained Permission from Air Defence Base: Iran’s Aviation Org.

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Health Ministry: Coronavirus Has Become More Infectious

Iran Newspaper:

1- Leader: Some Accusations Levelled against Statesmen Are Haram

2- Rouhani Gives Ultimatum to Exporters Not Bringing Back Forex Revenues

3- Enemies Using Iran-China Cooperation to Pressure Tehran: Vaezi

Javan Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: New Parliament Symbol of Hope for People

2- Parliament’s Logical Encounter with Lame Duck Government [Editorial]

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Leader: New Parliament One of Strongest, Most Revolutionary Ones in History of Islamic Republic

2- NY Times: Iran-China Deal Heavy Blow to Trump’s Anti-Iran Policies

3- Americans Sent Message to Iran Shortly after Killing Soleimani, Asking Tehran Not to Retaliate

4- Iraqis Set Fire on US Military Convoy

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Hot Summer in Tel Aviv: Protests against Netanyahu Turn Violent

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Mystery of Iran’s Might and JCPOA

2- Coronavirus’ Footprint on Statues of World Cities

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Leader: It’s Not Acceptable to Insult Any Statesman

2- Vaezi: No One Would Sign a Deal Unless It Has Benefits

3- Analyst: Trump Seeks to Win Nov. Elections by Making People Afraid of Socialism