A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 6

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Tehran to US: Iran Will Definitely Take Revenge, Don’t Send Message

2- Nasrallah: We’ll Force US to Leave Region with Humiliation

Arman-e Melli:

1- Commander of Love in Humanitarian Sea

* Millions of Iranians Attend Funerals Held for Gen. Soleimani in Ahvaz, Mashhad

Etemad:

1- Glorious Farewell to Iranian General

2- Nasrallah: Qassem Soleimani Means Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan

Hamshahri:

1- Iran Says Hello

Hemayat:

1- Million-Strong Army in Khorasan, Khuzestan

Iran:

1- Tawaf Around Homeland

Javan:

1- First Fruit of Soleimani’s Blood

* Iraq Parliament Approves Immediate Expulsion of US Forces

* Muqtada al-Sadr: Humiliating Deal with US Must Be Cancelled; All Bases, Embassy Must Be Closed

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Immediate Expulsion of US Forces from Iraq

* Iran Parliament Makes Important Decision Following Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

Kayhan:

1- Islamic Ummah Wants Only One Thing: Revenge, Revenge!

Resalat:

1- Nasrallah to US: Your Soldiers Will Come Here Vertically, Leave Here Horizontally

Sazandegi:

1- General’s Banner Hoisted at Highest Altitude

2- Terror-gram: Instagram Removing Posts Related to Gen. Soleimani

Setareh Sobh:

1- US Threatens; Iran Responds

Shahrvand:

1- Return of Soleimani

Shargh:

1- Proper Funeral for General

2- Nasrallah: Fair Qisas Is Cleansing Region of US Troops

Siasat-e Rooz:

1- Trump! Look at Glorious Funeral in Iran

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Iran Moving Around You