A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 6

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, January 6, 2020, and picked headlines from 16 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Tehran to US: Iran Will Definitely Take Revenge, Don’t Send Message
2- Nasrallah: We’ll Force US to Leave Region with Humiliation
Arman-e Melli:
1- Commander of Love in Humanitarian Sea
* Millions of Iranians Attend Funerals Held for Gen. Soleimani in Ahvaz, Mashhad
Etemad:
1- Glorious Farewell to Iranian General
2- Nasrallah: Qassem Soleimani Means Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan
Hamshahri:
1- Iran Says Hello
Hemayat:
1- Million-Strong Army in Khorasan, Khuzestan
Iran:
1- Tawaf Around Homeland
Javan:
1- First Fruit of Soleimani’s Blood
* Iraq Parliament Approves Immediate Expulsion of US Forces
* Muqtada al-Sadr: Humiliating Deal with US Must Be Cancelled; All Bases, Embassy Must Be Closed
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Immediate Expulsion of US Forces from Iraq
* Iran Parliament Makes Important Decision Following Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination
Kayhan:
1- Islamic Ummah Wants Only One Thing: Revenge, Revenge!
Resalat:
1- Nasrallah to US: Your Soldiers Will Come Here Vertically, Leave Here Horizontally
Sazandegi:
1- General’s Banner Hoisted at Highest Altitude
2- Terror-gram: Instagram Removing Posts Related to Gen. Soleimani
Setareh Sobh:
1- US Threatens; Iran Responds
Shahrvand:
1- Return of Soleimani
Shargh:
1- Proper Funeral for General
2- Nasrallah: Fair Qisas Is Cleansing Region of US Troops
Siasat-e Rooz:
1- Trump! Look at Glorious Funeral in Iran
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Iran Moving Around You