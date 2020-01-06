A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 6

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, January 6, 2020, and picked headlines from 16 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Iran Newspapers

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Tehran to US: Iran Will Definitely Take Revenge, Don’t Send Message

2- Nasrallah: We’ll Force US to Leave Region with Humiliation

 

Arman-e Melli:

1- Commander of Love in Humanitarian Sea

* Millions of Iranians Attend Funerals Held for Gen. Soleimani in Ahvaz, Mashhad

 

Etemad:

1- Glorious Farewell to Iranian General

2- Nasrallah: Qassem Soleimani Means Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan

 

Hamshahri:

1- Iran Says Hello

 

Hemayat:

1- Million-Strong Army in Khorasan, Khuzestan

 

Iran:

1- Tawaf Around Homeland

 

Javan:

1- First Fruit of Soleimani’s Blood

* Iraq Parliament Approves Immediate Expulsion of US Forces

* Muqtada al-Sadr: Humiliating Deal with US Must Be Cancelled; All Bases, Embassy Must Be Closed

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Immediate Expulsion of US Forces from Iraq

* Iran Parliament Makes Important Decision Following Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

 

Kayhan:

1- Islamic Ummah Wants Only One Thing: Revenge, Revenge!

 

Resalat:

1- Nasrallah to US: Your Soldiers Will Come Here Vertically, Leave Here Horizontally

 

Sazandegi:

1- General’s Banner Hoisted at Highest Altitude

2- Terror-gram: Instagram Removing Posts Related to Gen. Soleimani

 

Setareh Sobh:

1- US Threatens; Iran Responds

 

Shahrvand:

1- Return of Soleimani

 

Shargh:

1- Proper Funeral for General

2- Nasrallah: Fair Qisas Is Cleansing Region of US Troops

 

Siasat-e Rooz:

1- Trump! Look at Glorious Funeral in Iran

 

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Iran Moving Around You

   
   

