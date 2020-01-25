A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 25

Abrar:

1- Merkel: We Shouldn’t Kill JCPOA Before Reaching New Deal

2- Iran Invites Canada to Join Probe into Ukraine Plane Black Box

3- White House: Trump, Salih Secretly Agree on Continued Presence of US Forces

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Mysterious Virus Threatening Iran: A Report on Health Ministry’s Measures to Fight Virus

2- Iraqi People Protest against US

3- London Leans toward US

* UK Expected to Take Harder Line on Iran

4- Trump’s Already-Failed Plan: No to ‘Deal of Century’

Arman-e Melli:

1- Europe: Imperfect Deal Better than Nothing

2- Iraqis Hold Million-Strong Rally against US

Javan:

1- Iraq Rises for Hard Revenge

Millions of Iraqis Chant ‘No to US’ Slogan, Urge Expulsion of Foreign Troops

Kayhan:

1- Leave Iraq If You Want to Live: Millions of Iraqis Rise against US

2- Pure Islam Is What Al Saud Preaches: Israeli Army Spokesman

Mardom Salari:

1- Biden: I’ll Return US to JCPOA If I’m Elected

2- Iraqi People’s Slap on Face of US Army: Million-Strong Rallies Held in Baghdad

Setareh Sobh:

1- Consequences of Activating Trigger Mechanism

* Analyst: JCPOA Based on Tense Iran-US Ties

2- Neoliberal Populist View Will Weaken Domestic Institutions

* Economic Principles Say Iran Must Have Ties with World