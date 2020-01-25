A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 25

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, January 25, 2020, and picked headlines from 7 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar:
1- Merkel: We Shouldn’t Kill JCPOA Before Reaching New Deal
2- Iran Invites Canada to Join Probe into Ukraine Plane Black Box
3- White House: Trump, Salih Secretly Agree on Continued Presence of US Forces
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Mysterious Virus Threatening Iran: A Report on Health Ministry’s Measures to Fight Virus
2- Iraqi People Protest against US
3- London Leans toward US
* UK Expected to Take Harder Line on Iran
4- Trump’s Already-Failed Plan: No to ‘Deal of Century’
Arman-e Melli:
1- Europe: Imperfect Deal Better than Nothing
2- Iraqis Hold Million-Strong Rally against US
Javan:
1- Iraq Rises for Hard Revenge
- Millions of Iraqis Chant ‘No to US’ Slogan, Urge Expulsion of Foreign Troops
Kayhan:
1- Leave Iraq If You Want to Live: Millions of Iraqis Rise against US
2- Pure Islam Is What Al Saud Preaches: Israeli Army Spokesman
Mardom Salari:
1- Biden: I’ll Return US to JCPOA If I’m Elected
2- Iraqi People’s Slap on Face of US Army: Million-Strong Rallies Held in Baghdad
Setareh Sobh:
1- Consequences of Activating Trigger Mechanism
* Analyst: JCPOA Based on Tense Iran-US Ties
2- Neoliberal Populist View Will Weaken Domestic Institutions
* Economic Principles Say Iran Must Have Ties with World