A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 24

Abrar:

1- Transport Minister: Ukrainian Plane’s Black Box to Be Analyzed Inside Iran

2- Zarif: Europe Sold Its Dignity to US

3- We’ll Take Harsher Measures If Iran’s Case Taken to UNSC: Official

4- Swiss Police Prevents Russia from Spying on Davos Summit

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Calls for Diplomacy in Media Interviews

* Iran, Saudi Once Again Expressing Interest in Better Ties, But Is It Possible?

2- Shadow of Washington over Tehran-Riyadh Ties [Editorial]

Arman-e Melli:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Get Nowhere If Only One Faction Is Satisfied in Elections

2- Positive Symptoms for Iran-Saudi Talks

* Saudi FM Says Welcomes Talks with Iran

Ebtekar:

1- Zarif: Europeans Embolden Trump by Selling Him Their Dignity

2- Lebanon’s Serious Step to End Crisis: New Cabinet Starts Work after Months of Power Vacuum

Etemad:

1- The Hacker Prince: Bin Salman’s Role in Hacking Amazon Chief’s Phone

2- Rouhani: No Institution Is Sacred

3- Guardian Council: Rouhani Shouldn’t Make Remarks that Enemies May Abuse

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Rouhani: Election Must Be Competitive

2- Abdul Mahdi: Consultations Started for Withdrawal of US Forces from Iraq

3- Iran Nuclear Chief: Europe Showed Its Incapability by Issuing Dispute Mechanism Statement

Kayhan:

1- ‘Leave Our Country’ Poster Widely Distributed in Iraq Ahead of Massive Anti-US March

2- Banknote Reserves at Unprecedentedly High Level in 10 Years: Chief Banker

Resalat:

1- Expediency Council’s One-Year Deadline for FATF Adoption Ends

* Guardian Council’s Rejection Approved

2- Trump’s Hostility Using European Pawns: Iran May Leave NPT