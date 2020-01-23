A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 24

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, January 24, 2020, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar:
1- Transport Minister: Ukrainian Plane’s Black Box to Be Analyzed Inside Iran
2- Zarif: Europe Sold Its Dignity to US
3- We’ll Take Harsher Measures If Iran’s Case Taken to UNSC: Official
4- Swiss Police Prevents Russia from Spying on Davos Summit
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Calls for Diplomacy in Media Interviews
* Iran, Saudi Once Again Expressing Interest in Better Ties, But Is It Possible?
2- Shadow of Washington over Tehran-Riyadh Ties [Editorial]
Arman-e Melli:
1- Rouhani: We’ll Get Nowhere If Only One Faction Is Satisfied in Elections
2- Positive Symptoms for Iran-Saudi Talks
* Saudi FM Says Welcomes Talks with Iran
Ebtekar:
1- Zarif: Europeans Embolden Trump by Selling Him Their Dignity
2- Lebanon’s Serious Step to End Crisis: New Cabinet Starts Work after Months of Power Vacuum
Etemad:
1- The Hacker Prince: Bin Salman’s Role in Hacking Amazon Chief’s Phone
2- Rouhani: No Institution Is Sacred
3- Guardian Council: Rouhani Shouldn’t Make Remarks that Enemies May Abuse
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Rouhani: Election Must Be Competitive
2- Abdul Mahdi: Consultations Started for Withdrawal of US Forces from Iraq
3- Iran Nuclear Chief: Europe Showed Its Incapability by Issuing Dispute Mechanism Statement
Kayhan:
1- ‘Leave Our Country’ Poster Widely Distributed in Iraq Ahead of Massive Anti-US March
2- Banknote Reserves at Unprecedentedly High Level in 10 Years: Chief Banker
Resalat:
1- Expediency Council’s One-Year Deadline for FATF Adoption Ends
* Guardian Council’s Rejection Approved
2- Trump’s Hostility Using European Pawns: Iran May Leave NPT