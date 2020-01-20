A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 20

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, January 20, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Ain al-Assad Reconstruction Work Begins
2- Bodies of 150 Victims of Plane Crash Handed Over to Families
3- Araqchi: Logically Europe Can’t Activate Dispute Mechanism
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Zafar Satellite to Be Put into Orbit with Message from Iranians
Etemad:
1- Disagreement over Disqualification of Parliamentary Candidates
2- Tehran Blanketed with Snow
Ettela’at:
1- Germany Slams US Policies on Iran
2- National Security Commission: Cyber Attack Had No Role in Ukraine Plane Crash
Hamshahri:
1- Iranian Woman Runner Wins Global Reputation by Running 60 Metres in 7.29 Seconds
Iran:
1- Parliament Speaker Protests Guardian Council’s Disqualification of Candidates
2- Economic Experts Reveal Secrets behind Iran Sanctions Strategy
Javan:
1- French Civilization’s Brutality in 162nd Week of Protests
* French Netizens Call Police Attacks on Protests ‘Barbarism, Attack of Wild Animals, Macron’s Dictatorship, Fascist Behaviour’
2- Iranian ‘Arash’ Defeats American ‘Star’
* World’s First Non-American Space Engine ‘Arash’ Built in Iran
3- ‘French Gentleman’ Insults 7,000 Years of Iranian Civilization [by Using Arabian Gulf Instead of Persian Gulf]
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Snow, Rain Fall All Over Iran
2- Iran Space Organization: ‘Simorgh’ Satellite-Carrier Will Put ‘Zafar’ into Orbit
Kayhan:
1- Kuwaiti Media: 16 Severely Injured in Attack on Ain al-Assad Transferred to Kuwait
2- MPs: We’ll Reconsider Cooperation with IAEA
3- Parliament Calls for Degrading Ties with UK
Khorasan:
1- Foreign Airlines Returning to Iran’s Airspace
* 70 Percent of Flights Using Iranian Airspace Back on Track
2- Asian Football Has No Credibility without Iranian Fans
* Forbes: Iran’s Absence from AFC Champions League Like Italy’s Boycott of UEFA Champions League
Mardom Salari:
1- Iranian Football Banned from Hosting AFC Champions League Matches
2- Araqchi: Iran’s Missile Attack Turning Point in Regional Equations
Shargh:
1- Parliament Speaker Latest Critic of Guardian Council
2- Rouhani’s Response to Baluch Citizen: We’re Standing by You
3- Tehran-Washington-Baghdad: Following Assassination of Gen. Soleimani