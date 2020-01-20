A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 20

Abrar:

1- Ain al-Assad Reconstruction Work Begins

2- Bodies of 150 Victims of Plane Crash Handed Over to Families

3- Araqchi: Logically Europe Can’t Activate Dispute Mechanism

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Zafar Satellite to Be Put into Orbit with Message from Iranians

Etemad:

1- Disagreement over Disqualification of Parliamentary Candidates

2- Tehran Blanketed with Snow

Ettela’at:

1- Germany Slams US Policies on Iran

2- National Security Commission: Cyber Attack Had No Role in Ukraine Plane Crash

Hamshahri:

1- Iranian Woman Runner Wins Global Reputation by Running 60 Metres in 7.29 Seconds

Iran:

1- Parliament Speaker Protests Guardian Council’s Disqualification of Candidates

2- Economic Experts Reveal Secrets behind Iran Sanctions Strategy

Javan:

1- French Civilization’s Brutality in 162nd Week of Protests

* French Netizens Call Police Attacks on Protests ‘Barbarism, Attack of Wild Animals, Macron’s Dictatorship, Fascist Behaviour’

2- Iranian ‘Arash’ Defeats American ‘Star’

* World’s First Non-American Space Engine ‘Arash’ Built in Iran

3- ‘French Gentleman’ Insults 7,000 Years of Iranian Civilization [by Using Arabian Gulf Instead of Persian Gulf]

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Snow, Rain Fall All Over Iran

2- Iran Space Organization: ‘Simorgh’ Satellite-Carrier Will Put ‘Zafar’ into Orbit

Kayhan:

1- Kuwaiti Media: 16 Severely Injured in Attack on Ain al-Assad Transferred to Kuwait

2- MPs: We’ll Reconsider Cooperation with IAEA

3- Parliament Calls for Degrading Ties with UK

Khorasan:

1- Foreign Airlines Returning to Iran’s Airspace

* 70 Percent of Flights Using Iranian Airspace Back on Track

2- Asian Football Has No Credibility without Iranian Fans

* Forbes: Iran’s Absence from AFC Champions League Like Italy’s Boycott of UEFA Champions League

Mardom Salari:

1- Iranian Football Banned from Hosting AFC Champions League Matches

2- Araqchi: Iran’s Missile Attack Turning Point in Regional Equations

Shargh:

1- Parliament Speaker Latest Critic of Guardian Council

2- Rouhani’s Response to Baluch Citizen: We’re Standing by You

3- Tehran-Washington-Baghdad: Following Assassination of Gen. Soleimani