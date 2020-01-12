On Saturday night, a group of Iranian and Ukrainian people held vigil for the victims at Kiev Airport by laying wreath and lighting candles.
What follows are Mizan News Agency’s photos of the vigil:
Iranian expatriates and some Ukrainian nationals in Kiev have paid homage to the victims of the passenger plane which crashed on Wednesday morning after being unintentionally hit by Iran’s air defence.
