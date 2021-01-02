A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 2

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, January 2, 2020, and picked headlines from 20 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Raisi: Those Behind Soleimani Killing Won’t Be Safe Anymore

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Raisi: Wait for Iran’s Harsh Revenge

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Gen. Soleimani Called on Zarif’s House after the Latter’s Resignation: Jahangiri

2- Qa’ani to US: Some Inside Your Home May Respond to Your Crime

3- Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi Passes Away

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Bluff of Warmongering: The Last Trap

* Reactions to US Movements in Region

2- Jahangiri’s Account of Important Meeting with Soleimani about Ex-President Khatami

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Zarif’s Warning to Trump Cohorts amid Signs of Rising Tension

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- First Anniversary of the Departure of Love

* General Soleimani’s First Martyrdom Anniversary Marked in Iran

2- Qa’ani: Path of Quds Force, Resistance Front Won’t Change with US Acts of Mischief

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iran Misses Its General

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Raisi: Gen. Soleimani Didn’t Look at People in Formal Way

Hemayat Newspaper:

1- We’ll Stay Awake Until Revenge

2- Demise of Revolutionary Allama

Iran Newspaper:

1- Soleimani’s School of Thought

2- Rouhani: Gen. Soleimani’s Martyrdom among Unforgivable Cruelties of Trump

3- Jahangiri’s Untold Stories about Soleimani

4- Hero of Nation and Ummah

Javan Newspaper:

1- Fear of Iran’s Call for Revenge

2- Iran Mourns Philosopher of Orient

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Qa’ani: Harsh Revenge Is Definite, Even from Inside US

2- Revolutionary Cleric, Old Friend of Leader Ayatollah Mesbah Passes Away

* Untold Stories about Him by Amir-Abdollahian

3- Washington Terrified of Iran’s Harsh Revenge

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Fear in House of Gen. Soleimani’s Murderers

2- Mourning for Allama

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Man of Battlefront: The Soldier Who Never Entered Politics

Quds Newspaper:

1- Qa’ani: Revenge May Take Place Inside Your House

Resalat Newspaper:

1- Solomon of the World

2- Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi Passes Away

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Overt and Covert Aspects of Gen. Soleimani’s Character

2- Zarif’s Warning: War May Break Out in Region

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Gen. Soleimani’s Ties with Reformist Leaders: Jahangiri’s Account of General

2- Raisi: Those Who Ordered, Executed Assassination Won’t Be Safe Anywhere

Sobh-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Iranian Nation Did Wonderful Job

* On Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Gen. Soleimani Manifestation of Iran’s National, Spiritual, Revolutionary Culture