A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 14

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar:
1- FMs of Five Countries Involved in Ukraine Plane Crash to Meet in London
2- Gov’t Spokesman: No Gov’t Official Knew about Real Cause of Crash until Friday Afternoon
3- UK Summons Iran Ambassador to London
4- France, Germany, UK Urge Iran to Fully Comply with JCPOA
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Silence of Explanation: Which One’s Better?
* Should Rouhani Talk to People about Recent Developments?
Arman-e Melli:
1- Celebrities Withdrawing from State-Run Fajr Festival One by One
2- Don’t Form Non-Democratic Parliament: Reactions to Widespread Disqualification of Reformists
3- Iran Leader Urges All Bodies, NGOs to Rush to Help Flood-Hit People
4- Recognize Protest Rallies
Ebtekar:
1- Reformism Once Again in Election Deadlock
2- Justice Will Be Delivered in Dealing with Plane Crash Case: Judiciary Chief
3- Iran Leader Urges Officials to Prevent Further Damages amid Flood
4- Challenges of New Sultan of Oman
Etemad:
1- Intra-Partisan Election: At Least 90 Incumbent MPs Disqualified
2- How Iran Will Pay Compensation for Plane Crash: Overcoming Crisis Beginning of Diplomacy
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Gov’t Apologizes to Nation, Public Opinion, Journalists
2- 3,000 Rescue Workers Helping Flood-Hit People of Sistan and Baluchestan
Kayhan:
1- US’ Historic Humiliation Not to Be Forgotten
2- Government Bodies, NGOs Must Rush to Help People in South-East of Iran: Leader
Mardom Salari:
1- Rouhani Didn’t Know about Downing of Plane Until Friday Evening: Spokesman
2- Which Artists Won’t Attend Fajr Festivals?
3- All for Impeachment of Trump: Some GOP Senators May Work with Democrats
4- Kerry Strongly Defends JCPOA
Setareh Sobh:
1- Reformists Kicked Out of Election by Guardian Council
2- Official Apology: New Act of Ukrainian Plane Crash
3- Sistan and Baluchestan Still Surrounded by Flood