A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 14

Abrar:

1- FMs of Five Countries Involved in Ukraine Plane Crash to Meet in London

2- Gov’t Spokesman: No Gov’t Official Knew about Real Cause of Crash until Friday Afternoon

3- UK Summons Iran Ambassador to London

4- France, Germany, UK Urge Iran to Fully Comply with JCPOA

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Silence of Explanation: Which One’s Better?

* Should Rouhani Talk to People about Recent Developments?

Arman-e Melli:

1- Celebrities Withdrawing from State-Run Fajr Festival One by One

2- Don’t Form Non-Democratic Parliament: Reactions to Widespread Disqualification of Reformists

3- Iran Leader Urges All Bodies, NGOs to Rush to Help Flood-Hit People

4- Recognize Protest Rallies

Ebtekar:

1- Reformism Once Again in Election Deadlock

2- Justice Will Be Delivered in Dealing with Plane Crash Case: Judiciary Chief

3- Iran Leader Urges Officials to Prevent Further Damages amid Flood

4- Challenges of New Sultan of Oman

Etemad:

1- Intra-Partisan Election: At Least 90 Incumbent MPs Disqualified

2- How Iran Will Pay Compensation for Plane Crash: Overcoming Crisis Beginning of Diplomacy

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Gov’t Apologizes to Nation, Public Opinion, Journalists

2- 3,000 Rescue Workers Helping Flood-Hit People of Sistan and Baluchestan

Kayhan:

1- US’ Historic Humiliation Not to Be Forgotten

2- Government Bodies, NGOs Must Rush to Help People in South-East of Iran: Leader

Mardom Salari:

1- Rouhani Didn’t Know about Downing of Plane Until Friday Evening: Spokesman

2- Which Artists Won’t Attend Fajr Festivals?

3- All for Impeachment of Trump: Some GOP Senators May Work with Democrats

4- Kerry Strongly Defends JCPOA

Setareh Sobh:

1- Reformists Kicked Out of Election by Guardian Council

2- Official Apology: New Act of Ukrainian Plane Crash

3- Sistan and Baluchestan Still Surrounded by Flood