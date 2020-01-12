A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 12

Abrar:

1- Iran Leader Orders Armed Forces to Prevent Recurrence of Such Incidents

2- Rouhani: Those Behind This Error Will Be Prosecuted

Afkar:

1- We’re Deeply Sorry

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Unveiling Bitter Truth

* Boeing 737 Plane Crashed Not for Technical Problem, but by Air Defence Missile

Arman-e Melli:

1- We Can’t Believe It

* Official Denials Unforgivable Sin

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Second Shock of a Crash

Ebtekar:

1- IRGC Aerospace Commander Accepts All Responsibility, Blames Human Error

2- Rouhani: A Wrong Shot Created Big Disaster

Etemad:

1- Apologize, Resign

* People Call for Apology, Resignation of Officials Involved

2- IRGC General: Armed Forces Didn’t Want to Hide Truth

Hamshahri:

1- Embarrassment: Iranian Media Apologize to Nation for False News

Iran:

1- Unforgivable: Three Days after Disaster, Human Error Blamed for Ukraine Plan Crash

Jame Jam:

1- Catastrophe Hits Ukraine Plane

* Another Grief over Role of Human Error in Tragedy

Javan:

1- Deep Apology for Painful Mistake

2- IRGC Aerospace Chief: I Wish I Had Died and Wouldn’t See That Incident

3- Zarif: US Adventure Resulted in Human Error behind Plane Crash

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Apology, Resignation, Compensation: These Are What Should Be Done

Kayhan:

1- Iran Leader Orders Officials to Follow Up on Painful Crash of Plane

2- Judiciary Orders Accelerated Efforts to Prosecute Culprits

Khorasan:

1- Even More Bitter than Coffee

Resalat:

1- Double Catastrophe

Sazandegi:

1- National Mourning

Setareh Sobh:

1- Grief of Crash Renewed

Shahrvand:

1- Being Prosecuted by Public Opinion: 27 Questions on Disastrous Plane Crash

Shargh:

1- Big Apology for Huge Tragedy

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- A World of Sorrow