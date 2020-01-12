A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 12

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, January 12, 2020, and picked headlines from 20 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Iran Leader Orders Armed Forces to Prevent Recurrence of Such Incidents
2- Rouhani: Those Behind This Error Will Be Prosecuted
Afkar:
1- We’re Deeply Sorry
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Unveiling Bitter Truth
* Boeing 737 Plane Crashed Not for Technical Problem, but by Air Defence Missile
Arman-e Melli:
1- We Can’t Believe It
* Official Denials Unforgivable Sin
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Second Shock of a Crash
Ebtekar:
1- IRGC Aerospace Commander Accepts All Responsibility, Blames Human Error
2- Rouhani: A Wrong Shot Created Big Disaster
Etemad:
1- Apologize, Resign
* People Call for Apology, Resignation of Officials Involved
2- IRGC General: Armed Forces Didn’t Want to Hide Truth
Hamshahri:
1- Embarrassment: Iranian Media Apologize to Nation for False News
Iran:
1- Unforgivable: Three Days after Disaster, Human Error Blamed for Ukraine Plan Crash
Jame Jam:
1- Catastrophe Hits Ukraine Plane
* Another Grief over Role of Human Error in Tragedy
Javan:
1- Deep Apology for Painful Mistake
2- IRGC Aerospace Chief: I Wish I Had Died and Wouldn’t See That Incident
3- Zarif: US Adventure Resulted in Human Error behind Plane Crash
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Apology, Resignation, Compensation: These Are What Should Be Done
Kayhan:
1- Iran Leader Orders Officials to Follow Up on Painful Crash of Plane
2- Judiciary Orders Accelerated Efforts to Prosecute Culprits
Khorasan:
1- Even More Bitter than Coffee
Resalat:
1- Double Catastrophe
Sazandegi:
1- National Mourning
Setareh Sobh:
1- Grief of Crash Renewed
Shahrvand:
1- Being Prosecuted by Public Opinion: 27 Questions on Disastrous Plane Crash
Shargh:
1- Big Apology for Huge Tragedy
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- A World of Sorrow