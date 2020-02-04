A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 4

Abrar:

1- Iran Leader: It’s Necessary to Protect Revolutionary Passion

2- Ukraine President Reacts to Leaked Audio Recording Related to Plane Crash

3- Foreign Ministry Spokesman: Iran, US Not in Situation that Can Be Improved with Mediation

4- French FM Calls for Release of Two French Citizens

5- Erdogan: We Gave Much Harsher Response to Syria Attacks, and It’s Ongoing

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Health Ministry: If Flights to/from China Are Not Stopped, We’ll Intervene

2- EU Representative: We’re Sorry

* Borrell Responds to Iranian Officials’ Questions on Europe’s Inaction over JCPOA

3- Swiss Propaganda: Iran Strongly Slams Swiss Ambassador’s Press Conference, Show-Off of Medicine Purchased with Iran Money

4- Saudi Still Implementing Trump Policies Unconditionally

Arman-e Melli:

1- Stop Mahan Flights Now! Social Media Strongly React to Continued Flights from/to China

2- Zarif Sends 14-Page Legal Letter to Europeans

3- Efforts to De-Escalate Continue: Borrell Meets President, FM Zarif

Ebtekar:

1- No Crisis Scarier than Coronavirus: Why People Refer to Social Media More than Official Domestic Media?

2- Tehran’s Clear Message to Europe Representative: A Review of Borrell’s Trip to Tehran

3- Oil Market Catches Coronavirus: How Virus Affects Demand for Oil

Etemad:

1- Stop Paying Lip Service, Take Some Actions: Iran’s Message to Europe

2- Zarif: We’re Here to Sacrifice Ourselves for People

3- All OPEC Members Must Agree on Output Cut

Ettela’at:

1- Enemy Has Plans to Harm Decisive Parts of Revolution: Leader

2- Rouhani: Iran Still Ready for Balanced Ties with Europe

3- Iraq Parliament Obliges New PM to Expel US Troops

Kayhan:

1- Iraq Parliament: PM Must Expel US Forces

2- Resolving People’s Problems Is Criterion for Defending President

Mardom Salari:

1- Saga of Confidential Audio Recording on Ukraine Plane Crash

2- Iran Still Ready to Work with EU to Settle Problems: Rouhani

3- FM: Negotiation Doesn’t Mean Giving in to Other Side’s Demands

4- Baghdad Bridge Seized by Protesters

Shargh:

1- Borrell’s Trip to Iran and Fate of JCPOA [Editorial]

2- Ukraine President: We’ll Take Crash Case to Int’l Court

* Text of Aseman Flight Pilot’s Communication with Air Traffic Control