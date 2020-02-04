A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 4

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar:
1- Iran Leader: It’s Necessary to Protect Revolutionary Passion
2- Ukraine President Reacts to Leaked Audio Recording Related to Plane Crash
3- Foreign Ministry Spokesman: Iran, US Not in Situation that Can Be Improved with Mediation
4- French FM Calls for Release of Two French Citizens
5- Erdogan: We Gave Much Harsher Response to Syria Attacks, and It’s Ongoing
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Health Ministry: If Flights to/from China Are Not Stopped, We’ll Intervene
2- EU Representative: We’re Sorry
* Borrell Responds to Iranian Officials’ Questions on Europe’s Inaction over JCPOA
3- Swiss Propaganda: Iran Strongly Slams Swiss Ambassador’s Press Conference, Show-Off of Medicine Purchased with Iran Money
4- Saudi Still Implementing Trump Policies Unconditionally
Arman-e Melli:
1- Stop Mahan Flights Now! Social Media Strongly React to Continued Flights from/to China
2- Zarif Sends 14-Page Legal Letter to Europeans
3- Efforts to De-Escalate Continue: Borrell Meets President, FM Zarif
Ebtekar:
1- No Crisis Scarier than Coronavirus: Why People Refer to Social Media More than Official Domestic Media?
2- Tehran’s Clear Message to Europe Representative: A Review of Borrell’s Trip to Tehran
3- Oil Market Catches Coronavirus: How Virus Affects Demand for Oil
Etemad:
1- Stop Paying Lip Service, Take Some Actions: Iran’s Message to Europe
2- Zarif: We’re Here to Sacrifice Ourselves for People
3- All OPEC Members Must Agree on Output Cut
Ettela’at:
1- Enemy Has Plans to Harm Decisive Parts of Revolution: Leader
2- Rouhani: Iran Still Ready for Balanced Ties with Europe
3- Iraq Parliament Obliges New PM to Expel US Troops
Kayhan:
1- Iraq Parliament: PM Must Expel US Forces
2- Resolving People’s Problems Is Criterion for Defending President
Mardom Salari:
1- Saga of Confidential Audio Recording on Ukraine Plane Crash
2- Iran Still Ready to Work with EU to Settle Problems: Rouhani
3- FM: Negotiation Doesn’t Mean Giving in to Other Side’s Demands
4- Baghdad Bridge Seized by Protesters
Shargh:
1- Borrell’s Trip to Iran and Fate of JCPOA [Editorial]
2- Ukraine President: We’ll Take Crash Case to Int’l Court
* Text of Aseman Flight Pilot’s Communication with Air Traffic Control