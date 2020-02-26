A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 26

Iran Newspapers

Abrar:

1- Rouhani: Everything Will Get Back to Normal

2- Assembly of Experts Calls Off Meeting over Corona

3- Hosni Mubarak Dies

4- Saudi Court Claims 8 Saudi Citizens Spied for Iran

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Democratic Virus!

2- Rouhani: Normalcy Will Return to Iran as of Saturday

3- End of Egypt’s Pharaoh: Mubarak Dies at 94

Arman-e Melli:

1- WHO Warns Iran over Mismanagement of Corona Outbreak

2- Army Comes to Help Fight Corona

3- Rouhani Complains about Shortage of Mask

Ebtekar:

1- Rouhani: We Built Highway Connecting Tehran to Northern Iran at Time of Sanctions

2- Foreign Ministry Spokesman: JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting Has Nothing to Do with Dispute Mechanism

Etemad:

1- Rouhani: People Will Endure Difficulties

2- President: Life Will Get Back to Normal as of Saturday

3- Democracy in Corona Style: Number of Corona Patients Growing among People, Officials Alike

Kayhan:

1- Danger of Being Obsessed with Coronavirus Threatening Iran’s Management, Economy

2- Bloody Clash in India after Trump’s Visit Kills 7, Wounds 150

3- Iranian Doctors, Nurses in Frontline of War on Coronavirus

Mardom Salari:

1- Rouhani: People Shouldn’t Face Any Difficulty Finding Mask

2- Europe No Other Reliable for Saving JCPOA: 15th Joint Commission Meeting to Be Held in Vienna

Sazandegi:

1- Quarantine: Yes or No?

* Can Quarantine of Cities Prevent Spread of Coronavirus?

2- Commander of Construction Bids Farewell: Why Mahathir Resigned?

Shahrvand:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Overcome Coronavirus as Well

2- Latest News about Coronavirus in Iran

* High-Ranking Health Official Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Shargh:

1- Why Wasn’t Qom Quarantined?

2- Iran Target of Corona Accusations

3- End of Mubarak: Egyptian Ex-President Dies