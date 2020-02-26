A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 26

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar:
1- Rouhani: Everything Will Get Back to Normal
2- Assembly of Experts Calls Off Meeting over Corona
3- Hosni Mubarak Dies
4- Saudi Court Claims 8 Saudi Citizens Spied for Iran
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Democratic Virus!
2- Rouhani: Normalcy Will Return to Iran as of Saturday
3- End of Egypt’s Pharaoh: Mubarak Dies at 94
Arman-e Melli:
1- WHO Warns Iran over Mismanagement of Corona Outbreak
2- Army Comes to Help Fight Corona
3- Rouhani Complains about Shortage of Mask
Ebtekar:
1- Rouhani: We Built Highway Connecting Tehran to Northern Iran at Time of Sanctions
2- Foreign Ministry Spokesman: JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting Has Nothing to Do with Dispute Mechanism
Etemad:
1- Rouhani: People Will Endure Difficulties
2- President: Life Will Get Back to Normal as of Saturday
3- Democracy in Corona Style: Number of Corona Patients Growing among People, Officials Alike
Kayhan:
1- Danger of Being Obsessed with Coronavirus Threatening Iran’s Management, Economy
2- Bloody Clash in India after Trump’s Visit Kills 7, Wounds 150
3- Iranian Doctors, Nurses in Frontline of War on Coronavirus
Mardom Salari:
1- Rouhani: People Shouldn’t Face Any Difficulty Finding Mask
2- Europe No Other Reliable for Saving JCPOA: 15th Joint Commission Meeting to Be Held in Vienna
Sazandegi:
1- Quarantine: Yes or No?
* Can Quarantine of Cities Prevent Spread of Coronavirus?
2- Commander of Construction Bids Farewell: Why Mahathir Resigned?
Shahrvand:
1- Rouhani: We’ll Overcome Coronavirus as Well
2- Latest News about Coronavirus in Iran
* High-Ranking Health Official Tested Positive for Coronavirus
Shargh:
1- Why Wasn’t Qom Quarantined?
2- Iran Target of Corona Accusations
3- End of Mubarak: Egyptian Ex-President Dies