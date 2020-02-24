A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 24

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, February 24, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar:
1- Iranian, Austrian FMs Discuss JCPOA
2- Pompeo: We’ll Make Important Decisions on Iran Sanctions in Coming Months
3- Rouhani: US Sanctions Like Corona; Its Fear More than Reality!
Afkar:
1- Health Minister: We Don’t Agree with Quarantining Entire Cities
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Voter Turnout Was 42%; Interior Ministry Says It’s Desirable
2- Iran Leader Deeply Grateful for People’s Turnout in Elections
Ebtekar:
1- From Shut-Down of Academic Centres to Distribution of Free Masks
2- European Mediators in Tehran
Etemad:
1- Sanders Unstoppable
* Even Nevada Wasn’t Lucky for Biden
2- Sanders’ Brilliant Star [Editorial]
Ettela’at:
1- Rouhani: EU Must Stand against US’ Illegal Measures
2- Special Headquarters Created at President’s Order for Countering Coronavirus
3- Iran’s Freestyle Wrestling Team Claims Asian Title
Javan:
1- Iran Leader Thanks Nation’s ‘Desirable’ Turnout
2- Sanders Almost Finalized
3- 80% of Corona Patients Don’t Need Any Treatment
Kayhan:
1- Tehran Stock Exchange Market Indifferent to FATF, Coronavirus
* Market Index at Record-High Level
Sazandegi:
1- Scientists Fighting Coronavirus
* Will They Discover Cure for Coronavirus?
2- Sanders Claims Big Victory in Nevada at Primary Elections
Shargh:
1- Quarantine Is Imminent
* Iranians Banned from Entering Kuwait, Armenia, Turkey, Saudi, Pakistan, Iraq
2- Crisis Management in Iran-Turkey Border Area [Editorial]