A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 22

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, February 22, 2020, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
1- Iran Blacklisted by FATF
2- Kremlin Says Iran, Russia, Turkey Will Meet on Syria
3- Austria FM to Convey Europe’s Message to Iran in Tehran Visit
4- Defence Ministry Delivers 8 Overhauled Jet Fighters to Iran Army
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Iran Leader: Election Day Is Day of Restoring Nation’s Civil Rights
2- Iran-Turkey Ties after Idlib Developments
3- Pentagon Official: We Should Prepare for War against China
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Iran Leader: Election Guarantees Country’s National Interests
2- Result of Expediency Council’s Inaction: Iran Returned to FATF Blacklist
3- Iran Elections, First after Return of Sanctions, Widely Covered by Int’l Media
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Iran in FATF Blacklist: Global Anti-Money Laundering Body Adds Iran to Its Blacklist
2- Turkey Threatens Moscow, Damascus amid Heightened Tensions in Idlib
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Sowing Seeds of Hatred and Harvesting Terror
* Terror Operation in Germany, Britain Kill Several Muslims
2- Celebration of Elections: Leader, President, Other Officials Cast Their Ballots
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- People’s Glorious Turnout: Leader Hopes Elections Would Provide Iran Nation with God’s Blessing
2- Gov’t Mobilizes All Its Facilities to Fight Coronavirus: VP
3- Russia’s Attack on Turkish Army in Idlib Kills, Wounds 7 Soldiers
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Ansarullah’s Major Attack on Sensitive Oil Facilities of Saudi as Pompeo Visits Riyadh
2- Fake News, Rumours Spread by Losers about Coronavirus
3- Erdogan Tastes First Blow from Assad in Idlib
4- Health Minister: Corona Less Dangerous than Flu
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Iran Leader: Whoever Interested in National Interests Votes in Elections
2- Rouhani: We Hope the Best Are Chosen
3- US Sanctions Member of Iran’s Guardian Council
4- Russia Thinking of Trump’s Re-Election