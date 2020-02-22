A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 22

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iran Blacklisted by FATF

2- Kremlin Says Iran, Russia, Turkey Will Meet on Syria

3- Austria FM to Convey Europe’s Message to Iran in Tehran Visit

4- Defence Ministry Delivers 8 Overhauled Jet Fighters to Iran Army

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Election Day Is Day of Restoring Nation’s Civil Rights

2- Iran-Turkey Ties after Idlib Developments

3- Pentagon Official: We Should Prepare for War against China

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Election Guarantees Country’s National Interests

2- Result of Expediency Council’s Inaction: Iran Returned to FATF Blacklist

3- Iran Elections, First after Return of Sanctions, Widely Covered by Int’l Media

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran in FATF Blacklist: Global Anti-Money Laundering Body Adds Iran to Its Blacklist

2- Turkey Threatens Moscow, Damascus amid Heightened Tensions in Idlib

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Sowing Seeds of Hatred and Harvesting Terror

* Terror Operation in Germany, Britain Kill Several Muslims

2- Celebration of Elections: Leader, President, Other Officials Cast Their Ballots

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- People’s Glorious Turnout: Leader Hopes Elections Would Provide Iran Nation with God’s Blessing

2- Gov’t Mobilizes All Its Facilities to Fight Coronavirus: VP

3- Russia’s Attack on Turkish Army in Idlib Kills, Wounds 7 Soldiers

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Ansarullah’s Major Attack on Sensitive Oil Facilities of Saudi as Pompeo Visits Riyadh

2- Fake News, Rumours Spread by Losers about Coronavirus

3- Erdogan Tastes First Blow from Assad in Idlib

4- Health Minister: Corona Less Dangerous than Flu

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Whoever Interested in National Interests Votes in Elections

2- Rouhani: We Hope the Best Are Chosen

3- US Sanctions Member of Iran’s Guardian Council

4- Russia Thinking of Trump’s Re-Election