A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 13

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Ismail Haniyeh’s Message to Iran Leader

2- Gov’t Spokesman: I Deny Any Rumour about Rouhani Resignation in Advance for Next Two Years

3- DM: Iran Has No Missile with Nuclear Warhead

4- US, Taliban Closer to Reduced Violence Deal

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Former Envoy to Italy: Europe Won’t Do Anything for JCPOA

2- Over 7,000 to Compete with Each Other at Parliamentary Elections

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- ICT Minister Apologizes for Astronaut Clothing Controversy

2- How Iran Outpaced Qatar in Gas Extraction under Sanctions

3- Iran Bartering Medicine for Food with S American States

4- Pakistan Ratifies Implementation of FATF Bills

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Nuclear Chief Meets IAEA Chief in Vienna

2- Sanders Poised to Defeat Trump

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- VP: Palermo Bill Has No Contradiction with Iran’s Constitution

2- Al-Fayyadh: We’ll Promote Hashd al-Shaabi in the Way Soleimani Wanted

3- Candidates Start Electoral Campaigns for Feb. 21 Elections

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Syrian Villagers Expel Americans by Hitting Stones at Them

2- Naim Qassem to Regional People: Listen to Orders of Vali-e-Faqih (Guardian Jurist) If You Want to Win

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Electoral Campaigns Begin for 11th Parliamentary Elections

2- NY Times Reveals Details of First Transaction Being Carried Out through INSTEX

3- IAEA Must Remain Unbiased, Take Professional Approach to Issues: Iran

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Spokesman: We Want the Republic Sought by Imam Khomeini