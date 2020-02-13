A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 13

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, February 13, 2020, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
1- Ismail Haniyeh’s Message to Iran Leader
2- Gov’t Spokesman: I Deny Any Rumour about Rouhani Resignation in Advance for Next Two Years
3- DM: Iran Has No Missile with Nuclear Warhead
4- US, Taliban Closer to Reduced Violence Deal
Afkar Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Former Envoy to Italy: Europe Won’t Do Anything for JCPOA
2- Over 7,000 to Compete with Each Other at Parliamentary Elections
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- ICT Minister Apologizes for Astronaut Clothing Controversy
2- How Iran Outpaced Qatar in Gas Extraction under Sanctions
3- Iran Bartering Medicine for Food with S American States
4- Pakistan Ratifies Implementation of FATF Bills
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Nuclear Chief Meets IAEA Chief in Vienna
2- Sanders Poised to Defeat Trump
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- VP: Palermo Bill Has No Contradiction with Iran’s Constitution
2- Al-Fayyadh: We’ll Promote Hashd al-Shaabi in the Way Soleimani Wanted
3- Candidates Start Electoral Campaigns for Feb. 21 Elections
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Syrian Villagers Expel Americans by Hitting Stones at Them
2- Naim Qassem to Regional People: Listen to Orders of Vali-e-Faqih (Guardian Jurist) If You Want to Win
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- Electoral Campaigns Begin for 11th Parliamentary Elections
2- NY Times Reveals Details of First Transaction Being Carried Out through INSTEX
3- IAEA Must Remain Unbiased, Take Professional Approach to Issues: Iran
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Gov’t Spokesman: We Want the Republic Sought by Imam Khomeini