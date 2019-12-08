A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 8

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, December 8, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Araqchi: Rouhani’s Visit to Japan Being Arranged
2- Good News Coming on Arak Reactor: Iran Official
3- Qatar, Saudi in Talks to End Crisis
4- Pompeo Pleased with Iran’s Release of Chinese-American National
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Japanese Channel between Tehran, Washington to Be Revived
Ebtekar:
1- Registration for Parliamentary Elections Over
2- Reformist Dichotomy in 2020 Elections
Etemad:
1- Recognized Figures from Right and Left Run for Parliamentary Votes
2- Many Reformists Sign Up Following Senior Figures’ Recommendation
3- Conservatives Sign Up with Attack on Rouhani Gov’t
4- US Accepts Prisoner Swap Deal with Iran after 15 Months
Hamshahri:
1- Tehran Mayor Says Social Plan Will Cover Child Scavengers
2- Mobile Hygiene Services, Bath, Classroom for Child Labourers
Hemayat:
1- Student Movement Must Rise against Corruption
2- Big No to Macron
Iran:
1- Iran, US Exchange Prisoners
2- Politicians en Route to Parliament
Javan:
1- Record Number of Candidates Run for Parliamentary Votes
2- Iranian Professor No More Hostage in US
3- Raisi: Students’ Demands from Officials a Blessing for Us
4- Tense Meeting with Europe on JCPOA
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Guerrilla War against US Begins in Eastern Syria
2- Dr Masoud Soleimani Freed from US Jail
Kayhan:
1- Situation Changes in Iraq: US Resorting to Terror, Sanction
2- Saudi Officer Open Fire on Americans, Al Saud Begs for Forgiveness
Mardom Salari:
1- Iranian Scientist Freed from US Prison
2- 13,896 Candidates Run for Parliamentary Votes
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
1- Deputy Foreign Minister: All JCPOA Parties Consider US as Root Cause of Tensions
2- Expediency Council Member: Council Will Make Decision about Accession to Palermo Convention
Shargh:
1- Trump Thanks Iran after Exchange of Two Iranian, American Inmates
2- Rouhani to Visit Japan