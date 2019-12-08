A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 8

Abrar:

1- Araqchi: Rouhani’s Visit to Japan Being Arranged

2- Good News Coming on Arak Reactor: Iran Official

3- Qatar, Saudi in Talks to End Crisis

4- Pompeo Pleased with Iran’s Release of Chinese-American National

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Japanese Channel between Tehran, Washington to Be Revived

Ebtekar:

1- Registration for Parliamentary Elections Over

2- Reformist Dichotomy in 2020 Elections

Etemad:

1- Recognized Figures from Right and Left Run for Parliamentary Votes

2- Many Reformists Sign Up Following Senior Figures’ Recommendation

3- Conservatives Sign Up with Attack on Rouhani Gov’t

4- US Accepts Prisoner Swap Deal with Iran after 15 Months

Hamshahri:

1- Tehran Mayor Says Social Plan Will Cover Child Scavengers

2- Mobile Hygiene Services, Bath, Classroom for Child Labourers

Hemayat:

1- Student Movement Must Rise against Corruption

2- Big No to Macron

Iran:

1- Iran, US Exchange Prisoners

2- Politicians en Route to Parliament

Javan:

1- Record Number of Candidates Run for Parliamentary Votes

2- Iranian Professor No More Hostage in US

3- Raisi: Students’ Demands from Officials a Blessing for Us

4- Tense Meeting with Europe on JCPOA

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Guerrilla War against US Begins in Eastern Syria

2- Dr Masoud Soleimani Freed from US Jail

Kayhan:

1- Situation Changes in Iraq: US Resorting to Terror, Sanction

2- Saudi Officer Open Fire on Americans, Al Saud Begs for Forgiveness

Mardom Salari:

1- Iranian Scientist Freed from US Prison

2- 13,896 Candidates Run for Parliamentary Votes

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- Deputy Foreign Minister: All JCPOA Parties Consider US as Root Cause of Tensions

2- Expediency Council Member: Council Will Make Decision about Accession to Palermo Convention

Shargh:

1- Trump Thanks Iran after Exchange of Two Iranian, American Inmates

2- Rouhani to Visit Japan