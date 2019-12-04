A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 4

By
Hedieh Lahiji
-
Iran newspapers

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar:
1- Araqchi: We Don’t Intend to Leave JCPOA
2- No Problem with Normalizing Ties with Saudi: Rouhani
3- Bolton: No Talks Can Be Held with Iran
4- London’s Reaction to Iran’s Ban on British Council

 

Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Oman FM Visited Washington Last Week, Tehran This Week

 

Arman-e Melli:
1- Rouhani: US Sends Private Message for Talks

 

Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Economist Reports AI’s Prediction of Trump’s Fate

 

Ebtekar:
1- Rouhani: Gas Price Hikes Raised to Block Its Import under Sanctions
2- Araqchi Conveys Rouhani’s Special Message to Abe Shinzo
3- Opponents Convene in London: A Review of NATO Leaders’ Summit

 

Etemad:
1- Unending Wars of Rhetoric: Trump Swears at Allies, Enemies in London
2- Artificial Respiration for WTO: US Tariffs Question WTO’s Nature
3- Meeting the Mediator: Rouhani Meets Omani FM in Tehran

 

Hamshahri:

1- Rouhani: US Sends Private Messages for Talks

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- US Sanctions Have Not Realized Trump’s Goals in Iran: NY Times

 

Kayhan:

1- US Analyst: Iran Sanctions Are Economic Terrorism; Iran Shouldn’t Sell Itself

 

Mardom Salari:

1- Parliament Resolved to Impeach Interior Minister

2- Celebrating NATO’s Death in London: Leaders Get Together

 

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Crackdown on Kashmir Out of Grudge for Muslims: Kashmiri Activist

2- Shadow of Summit’s Failure over NATO

   
   

