Abrar:

1- Araqchi: We Don’t Intend to Leave JCPOA

2- No Problem with Normalizing Ties with Saudi: Rouhani

3- Bolton: No Talks Can Be Held with Iran

4- London’s Reaction to Iran’s Ban on British Council

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Oman FM Visited Washington Last Week, Tehran This Week

Arman-e Melli:

1- Rouhani: US Sends Private Message for Talks

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Economist Reports AI’s Prediction of Trump’s Fate

Ebtekar:

1- Rouhani: Gas Price Hikes Raised to Block Its Import under Sanctions

2- Araqchi Conveys Rouhani’s Special Message to Abe Shinzo

3- Opponents Convene in London: A Review of NATO Leaders’ Summit

Etemad:

1- Unending Wars of Rhetoric: Trump Swears at Allies, Enemies in London

2- Artificial Respiration for WTO: US Tariffs Question WTO’s Nature

3- Meeting the Mediator: Rouhani Meets Omani FM in Tehran

Hamshahri:

1- Rouhani: US Sends Private Messages for Talks

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- US Sanctions Have Not Realized Trump’s Goals in Iran: NY Times

Kayhan:

1- US Analyst: Iran Sanctions Are Economic Terrorism; Iran Shouldn’t Sell Itself

Mardom Salari:

1- Parliament Resolved to Impeach Interior Minister

2- Celebrating NATO’s Death in London: Leaders Get Together

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Crackdown on Kashmir Out of Grudge for Muslims: Kashmiri Activist

2- Shadow of Summit’s Failure over NATO