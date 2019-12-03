A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 3

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- New IAEA Chief: Iran a Priority for IAEA
2- Pompeo: We’re Trying to Get Europe Allied with Ourselves on JCPOA
3- Araqchi: JCPOA Was Win-Win Game
4- EU Foreign Policy Chief: Iranian Officials Must Do Whatever It Takes to Save JCPOA
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Try to Get Along with Trump’s Re-Election as US President: Analyst
2- Rouhani’s Special Order for Joining WTO
Arman-e Melli:
1- Trump to Remain President Even If Impeached
* Biden Not Capable of Defeating Trump: Analyst
2- Grey Days of JCPOA
3- Zarif: Instead of Threats or Promises, Sell Us Medicine
Ebtekar:
1- Continued Crisis in Iraq: A Review of Latest Developments
2- JCPOA Sentenced to Survive
3- Judiciary Chief: We’re Dealing with Cases of Thugs behind Recent Unrest
Javan:
1- Latest Visits of JCPOA Survivors: US’ Mediator Bin Alawi Meets Zarif
* Araqchi Visits China, Japan; All Survivors to Return to Vienna in 3 Days
2- US Stealing 3 Muslim States’ Oil in Broad Daylight
* Oil of Syria, Iraqi Kurdistan, Libya Controlled by US
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Speculations about Omani FM’s Visit to Tehran
2- Main Element behind Attack on Iran Consulate in Najaf Arrested
Kayhan:
1- US, Saudi’s Relentless Efforts to Reactivate ISIS in Iraq
2- Syria Army Arrives in Syria’s Kurdish Province after 4 Years
Khorasan:
1- ISIS Revises amid Iraq Unrest: ISIS Attack on Diyala Foiled by Hashd al-Shaabi
* 23 Killed, Wounded
2- Signs of Cold Peace in Persian Gulf
* Bloomberg: Arab Countries Seeking De-Escalation with Iran
Mardom Salari:
1- Zarif to Oman FM: We Welcome Any Initiative to Ease Tension in Region
2- Rouhani Orders Iran’s WTO Accession