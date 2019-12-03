A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 3

Abrar:

1- New IAEA Chief: Iran a Priority for IAEA

2- Pompeo: We’re Trying to Get Europe Allied with Ourselves on JCPOA

3- Araqchi: JCPOA Was Win-Win Game

4- EU Foreign Policy Chief: Iranian Officials Must Do Whatever It Takes to Save JCPOA

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Try to Get Along with Trump’s Re-Election as US President: Analyst

2- Rouhani’s Special Order for Joining WTO

Arman-e Melli:

1- Trump to Remain President Even If Impeached

* Biden Not Capable of Defeating Trump: Analyst

2- Grey Days of JCPOA

3- Zarif: Instead of Threats or Promises, Sell Us Medicine

Ebtekar:

1- Continued Crisis in Iraq: A Review of Latest Developments

2- JCPOA Sentenced to Survive

3- Judiciary Chief: We’re Dealing with Cases of Thugs behind Recent Unrest

Javan:

1- Latest Visits of JCPOA Survivors: US’ Mediator Bin Alawi Meets Zarif

* Araqchi Visits China, Japan; All Survivors to Return to Vienna in 3 Days

2- US Stealing 3 Muslim States’ Oil in Broad Daylight

* Oil of Syria, Iraqi Kurdistan, Libya Controlled by US

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Speculations about Omani FM’s Visit to Tehran

2- Main Element behind Attack on Iran Consulate in Najaf Arrested

Kayhan:

1- US, Saudi’s Relentless Efforts to Reactivate ISIS in Iraq

2- Syria Army Arrives in Syria’s Kurdish Province after 4 Years

Khorasan:

1- ISIS Revises amid Iraq Unrest: ISIS Attack on Diyala Foiled by Hashd al-Shaabi

* 23 Killed, Wounded

2- Signs of Cold Peace in Persian Gulf

* Bloomberg: Arab Countries Seeking De-Escalation with Iran

Mardom Salari:

1- Zarif to Oman FM: We Welcome Any Initiative to Ease Tension in Region

2- Rouhani Orders Iran’s WTO Accession