A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 28

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, December 28, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Gov’t to Tax People’s Banking Transactions: Intervention in People’s Personal Financial Exchanges

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Fear of New Coronavirus Strain in Africa

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Decline of US-Saudi Relations: Ties Dependent on Trump’s Presidency

2- Rouhani: Budget Bill’s Approval to Show Determination for Solving People’s Problems

3- FATF Issue Complicated; The Fuss Made about It Won’t Work: Expediency Council

4- Health Minister: We’ll Prove Iranian Vaccine Outperforms Foreign Ones

Etemad Newspaper:

1- 40 Days until COVID-19 Vaccination in Iran

2- Power Developments in Region and Iran’s Rational Reaction

3- Three Similar Conservatives to Run for President

* Ahmadinejad, Qalibaf, Zarghami Take One Step Closer to 2021 Elections

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- COVID-19 Deaths, Infections near Zero in Many Provinces

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Farewell to Victims of Mountain

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iran Seeks to Interact with the World on Human Rights: Deputy FM

Javan Newspaper:

1- Unbridled Coronavirus in Europe Now Contained in Iran

2- Iran Ready to Commemorate Hero of Muslim Society

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- 48 Terrorists on List of Those behind Hajj Qassem’s Assassination

2- We’ll Hit Targets Belonging to Israel and Its Allies in Red Sea

3- Yemeni Foreign Ministry: Iraqis, Syrians Hold Ceremonies to Mark Martyrdom Anniv. of Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iran Has Always Been Active Player in History

2- Hawkish Senators Trying to Sabotage JCPOA Revival

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- FATF to Be Discussed Irrespective of the Fuss

2- Everything You Need to Know about Horrible British Coronavirus

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Same 2017 Candidates to Run in 2021?

* 2021 to Be More Difficult for Qalibaf than 2017, 2013

2- Interview that Ignored Parts of Reality: A Look at Tolo News’ Interview with Zarif

3- Increased Poverty, Inequality in Coronavirus-Hit Iran [Editorial]