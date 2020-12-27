Iran Reports No Rise in COVID-19 Deaths, Infections in Some Provinces

Iran’s health minister says the rate of coronavirus infections and deaths in the country has decreased, with near zero new fatalities and infections in some provinces.

Saeed Namaki noted in some provinces there were zero deaths, and no one was hospitalized due to the coronavirus infection in some other provinces.

“Fortunately, the daily coronavirus deaths in our country dropped below 120 today,” he said, adding this is a record in months.

The minister said the figures keep decreasing to hopefully reach below 100 per day.

On Sunday, Iran confirmed 119 new deaths caused by COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest figure since September 14, and 5,502 new cases of infection with the virus, a record-low since October 24.

According to Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari, the new fatalities increase Iran’s overall death toll to 54,693, and the new cases raise the total number of infections to 1,200,465.

Lari went on to say that 5,212 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection, and only 530 are hospitalized.

The spokeswoman noted that 7,407,400 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 108 cities are in the “orange zone” and 340 are in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.