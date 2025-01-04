Israeli MPs urge killing of every Gazan without white flag

Eight members of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee have demanded that Defence Minister Israel Katz order the destruction of all water, food and power supplies in northern Gaza, a move which would result in the starvation of thousands of Palestinians.

Their proposals include treating any man, woman and child remaining in the area without a white flag as a legitimate target to be killed.

The lawmakers, including figures from the ruling Likud party and its coalition allies Religious Zionism, Jewish Power and Shas, argued in a letter that the Israeli army had failed to achieve its objectives of dismantling Hamas’ governance and military operations.

They accused the military of not carrying out the forced expulsion of Palestinians “properly” from the besieged northern Gaza, where an estimated 70,000 Palestinians remain hungry and without shelter while Israel continues its onslaught.

The lawmakers insisted that the Israeli army should impose a total blockade, destroy essential infrastructure and carry out what they described as a “complete cleansing” of the region.

They also suggested that such draconian tactics be applied across other parts of Gaza.

“This must be done not only in the northern Gaza Strip, but also in every other region,” the letter added.

The group lambasted Israeli army officials for not providing clear explanations during committee sessions as to why such measures had not yet been adopted or what the army’s strategy entails.

Israel faces charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and human rights organisations have published a vast body of evidence detailing ethnic cleansing and war crimes committed by its army.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is also pursuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection with Israel’s war on Gaza.

The MPs’ demands echo the “Generals’ Plan”, a proposal widely condemned for labelling all remaining civilians in northern Gaza as military targets while cutting off food, medicine and other supplies.

Israel has incrementally implemented the plan despite condemnations from human rights organisations.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels, the UN has reported.

The northern health system has completely collapsed, with the Indonesian Hospital, the last partially functioning facility, struggling without water or electricity.

Residents are being forced to flee south under appalling conditions, with reports of the Israeli army preventing them from taking personal belongings or warm clothing despite freezing temperatures.

Six infants and an adult have reportedly succumbed to hypothermia in the past week, highlighting the dire conditions faced by Gaza’s population.

Meanwhile, humanitarian organisations have decried Israel’s tactics as collective punishment, with UN officials warning that the situation is causing unprecedented suffering for Gaza’s civilian population.