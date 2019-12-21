A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 21

Abrar:

1- US Lawmakers Call for Immediate Probe into Turkey’s War Crime in Syria

2- Kyodo News: Abe, Rouhani Discuss JCPOA

3- US Exempts India’s Project to Develop Iran’s Chabahar Port

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Bitter Story of Ava at UN

* Iran Envoy Talks of Iranian EB Patients’ Problems after US Sanctions

2- Japan, Iran and the US [Editorial]

Arman-e Melli:

1- Rouhani’s Visit to Japan in Red Condition!

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Iran Welcomes Japan’s Oil Initiatives

2- Iranian, US Ambassadors to UN Meet for Short Time

Ebtekar:

1- Eastern Asia Trying for Iran-US Reconciliation

2- Abe: We’ve Started Cooperation with 3 European States on JCPOA

Etemad:

1- US Economic Terrorism Disgraced at UN

* US Envoy Shocked to Hear Impacts of Her Country’s Sanctions on Iran

2- 2020 Begins with Trump Impeachment

Hamshahri:

1- Short Talks in New York, Consultation in Tokyo

Iran:

1- Japan Standing behind JCPOA

2- UN Chief Calls for Trade Ties with Iran

Javan:

1- Call for Keeping JCPOA in Far East!

2- UN Security Council Says NO to US

* No One Pays Any Heed to Washington’s Anti-Iran Claims

3- Trump: Put Me on Trial ASAP

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- UN Chief: US Sanctions on Iran against Resolution 2231

2- Consequences of Trump Impeachment at US Congress

Kayhan:

1- Iran’s Passive Diplomacy Makes Europe Rabid!

* Europe Threatens to Activate Trigger Mechanism

2- Rouhani to Abe: US’ Violation of Its Commitments Endangers Global Peace

Mardom Salari:

1- Iran Envoy: Tehran Won’t Negotiate While Sword on Its Neck

2- Rouhani: Result of US Sanctions Is Lose-Lose

Setareh Sobh:

1- Rouhani: We Don’t Avoid Negotiation for Reaching Deal

2- Iranian, US Ambassadors Hold Short Talks Standing at UN Hall

3- Trump under Blade of Impeachment

Shargh:

1- Abe’s Continued Efforts to Ease Tensions

2- Iranian, US Officials Say They Talked about ‘Ava’