A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 21

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, December 21, 2019, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- US Lawmakers Call for Immediate Probe into Turkey’s War Crime in Syria
2- Kyodo News: Abe, Rouhani Discuss JCPOA
3- US Exempts India’s Project to Develop Iran’s Chabahar Port
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Bitter Story of Ava at UN
* Iran Envoy Talks of Iranian EB Patients’ Problems after US Sanctions
2- Japan, Iran and the US [Editorial]
Arman-e Melli:
1- Rouhani’s Visit to Japan in Red Condition!
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Iran Welcomes Japan’s Oil Initiatives
2- Iranian, US Ambassadors to UN Meet for Short Time
Ebtekar:
1- Eastern Asia Trying for Iran-US Reconciliation
2- Abe: We’ve Started Cooperation with 3 European States on JCPOA
Etemad:
1- US Economic Terrorism Disgraced at UN
* US Envoy Shocked to Hear Impacts of Her Country’s Sanctions on Iran
2- 2020 Begins with Trump Impeachment
Hamshahri:
1- Short Talks in New York, Consultation in Tokyo
Iran:
1- Japan Standing behind JCPOA
2- UN Chief Calls for Trade Ties with Iran
Javan:
1- Call for Keeping JCPOA in Far East!
2- UN Security Council Says NO to US
* No One Pays Any Heed to Washington’s Anti-Iran Claims
3- Trump: Put Me on Trial ASAP
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- UN Chief: US Sanctions on Iran against Resolution 2231
2- Consequences of Trump Impeachment at US Congress
Kayhan:
1- Iran’s Passive Diplomacy Makes Europe Rabid!
* Europe Threatens to Activate Trigger Mechanism
2- Rouhani to Abe: US’ Violation of Its Commitments Endangers Global Peace
Mardom Salari:
1- Iran Envoy: Tehran Won’t Negotiate While Sword on Its Neck
2- Rouhani: Result of US Sanctions Is Lose-Lose
Setareh Sobh:
1- Rouhani: We Don’t Avoid Negotiation for Reaching Deal
2- Iranian, US Ambassadors Hold Short Talks Standing at UN Hall
3- Trump under Blade of Impeachment
Shargh:
1- Abe’s Continued Efforts to Ease Tensions
2- Iranian, US Officials Say They Talked about ‘Ava’