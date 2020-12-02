A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 2

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Revenge and Diplomacy Hand in Hand

* Newly-Released Photos Show Fakhrizadeh Was Member of Nuclear Negotiating Team, Wasn’t Opposed to Diplomacy Despite Certain Claims

2- Iran’s Economy Shouldn’t Be Disrupted When Someone Sneezes

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Economy Has Outraged Enemies: Rouhani

2- What Iran Needs Today Is National Consensus [Editorial]

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- US May End Up in ‘Hitler State’, NY Times Warns

2- Saving Economy by Reducing Working Days to 4 in Week

* Will ‘Big Recession’ Prescription Work in Pandemic?

Etemad Newspaper:

1- One of the Hundreds of Untold Stories about JCPOA (Fakhrizadeh’s Order of Service)

2- A Street in Tehran to Be Named after Master Shajarian

3- Parliament against 2015 Nuclear Deal

4- $3 Billion Worth of Investment Taken Out of Iran

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Qalibaf: Parliament Ended Iran’s One-Way Commitment to JCPOA

2- Gov’t Spokesman: Decision about Nuclear Program Beyond Only One Branch of Power

3- Zarif: US, Israel Provided IAEA with Fakhrizadeh’s Name

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Gold Coin, Forex Markets Shocked by Parliament’s Bill

2- Tehran Mayor Elected Co-President World Association of Major Metropolises: Chance for Tehran’s Dialogue with World Cities

Iran Newspaper:

1- Order of Service Given to Fakhrizadeh When No One Knew Him

2- Parliament’s Unilateral Move on JCPOA Despite Government’s Opposition

3- Rouhani: If You Disrupt People’s Psychological Calm You’re Playing in Enemy’s Court

Javan Newspaper:

1- Parliament Blocks Road of ‘One-Way JCPOA’

* Gov’t Doesn’t Like Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions

2- Iranian Vaccine for Coronavirus to Be Produced Early Summer 2021

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Opposed to Parliament’s Nuclear Bill

2- Extension of Oil Output Cut Hinges on Non-OPEC Members’ Decision

3- Yemen War Kills 233,000 People: UN

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Parliament’s Bill Aimed at Lifting Sanctions: Why Does It Make You Angry?

2- Over 2,000 Physics Researchers: We’ll Continue Fakhrizadeh’s Path

3- They Speak Persian, but Act Hebrew!

4- Israel’s Assets in Iran: It’s Dangerous to Take Revenge from Terrorists

* A Look at Tuesday Contents of Chain Fake Newspapers

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Mobile Coronavirus Bombs: 73% of Those Infected in Tehran Didn’t Remain in Quarantine

2- Second Dead Whale in Kish Island’s Coast

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Parliament Gives One Month Time to JCPOA

2- Lavrov Elaborates on Russia’s Conditions for Working with Biden

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Assassination Can’t Prevent Iran’s Nuclear Development: Borrell

2- The Parliament of Countering JCPOA

3- Immature Reactions to Organized Assassination