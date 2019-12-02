IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, December 2, 2019, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Araqchi: JCPOA International Achievement, Everyone Duty-Bound to Save It
2- US Claims Damascus Delegation Trying to Fail Constitutional Committee’s Mission
3- Republicans Believes Trump Even Better than Lincoln
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- If You’re Not Competent Managers, Don’t Assume Responsibility: Leader
2- Abdul Mahdi’s Resignation Necessary but Futile: Analyst
Arman-e Melli:
1- Iran Leader: Don’t Accept Responsibility If You’re Not Capable
2- Oman Continues Mediatory Efforts: A Report on Bin Alawi’s Tehran Trip
3- Flu Still Killing People in Iran: 56 Die of Influenza
Ebtekar:
1- IRGC Says Visiting Families of Those Killed in Recent Riots
2- Saving JCPOA an Important Diplomatic Success: Six EU States Join INSTEX
3- Mogherini Bids Farewell to EU
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Borrell Takes Helm at EU External Action Service
2- E3 Welcomes Other States Joining INSTEX
* US Outraged by NATO Members’ Joining INSTEX
Kayhan:
1- Ex-Chief of Mossad: Netanyahu May Get Killed
2- E3 Parties to JCPOA Threaten Iran Instead of Implementing Commitments
Mardom Salari:
1- Unhappy Days of JCPOA: A Report on Europe’s Behaviour towards Iran
2- Baghdad Looking for New Prime Minister: Abdul Mahdi’s Resignation Accepted in Parliament
Setareh Sobh:
1- Registration for Iran’s Parliamentary Election Kicks Off
2- Iraq Parliament Accepts Abdul Mahdi’s Resignation after Ayatollah Sistani’s Call