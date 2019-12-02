Abrar:

1- Araqchi: JCPOA International Achievement, Everyone Duty-Bound to Save It

2- US Claims Damascus Delegation Trying to Fail Constitutional Committee’s Mission

3- Republicans Believes Trump Even Better than Lincoln

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- If You’re Not Competent Managers, Don’t Assume Responsibility: Leader

2- Abdul Mahdi’s Resignation Necessary but Futile: Analyst

Arman-e Melli:

2- Oman Continues Mediatory Efforts: A Report on Bin Alawi’s Tehran Trip

3- Flu Still Killing People in Iran: 56 Die of Influenza

Ebtekar:

1- IRGC Says Visiting Families of Those Killed in Recent Riots

2- Saving JCPOA an Important Diplomatic Success: Six EU States Join INSTEX

3- Mogherini Bids Farewell to EU

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Borrell Takes Helm at EU External Action Service

2- E3 Welcomes Other States Joining INSTEX

* US Outraged by NATO Members’ Joining INSTEX

Kayhan:

1- Ex-Chief of Mossad: Netanyahu May Get Killed

2- E3 Parties to JCPOA Threaten Iran Instead of Implementing Commitments

Mardom Salari:

1- Unhappy Days of JCPOA: A Report on Europe’s Behaviour towards Iran

2- Baghdad Looking for New Prime Minister: Abdul Mahdi’s Resignation Accepted in Parliament

Setareh Sobh:

1- Registration for Iran’s Parliamentary Election Kicks Off

2- Iraq Parliament Accepts Abdul Mahdi’s Resignation after Ayatollah Sistani’s Call